Bihar NEET Merit List 2019: BCECEB Declares Bihar NEET Rank Card, Merit List on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
All candidates whose names have appeared on the Bihar Medical Merit List 2019, Bihar NEET 2019 Merit List are eligible to participate in Bihar NEET Counselling round for this academic year.
Bihar NEET Merit List 2019 Released| The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the Bihar NEET 2019 Merit List on its official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. All candidates whose names have appeared on the Bihar Medical Merit List 2019, Bihar NEET 2019 Merit List are eligible to participate in Bihar NEET Counselling round for this academic year. The BCECEB has hosted an online window for checking rank allotted to candidates in Bihar NEET Merit List 2019. Candidates can check their secured Bihar NEET 2019 rank and download their Bihar NEET 2019 MBBS BDS Rank Card, Bihar NEET 2019 Merit List through this direct link.
Bihar NEET Merit List 2019: Steps to check Bihar NEET 2019 Rank, Bihar Medical 2019 Merit List
Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know rank gained by them in the Bihar Medical-Dental Merit List 2019, Bihar NEET 2019 Merit List
Step 1-Visit the official website Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board BCECEB: bceceb.bihar.gov.in or click the direct link.
Step 2- Click on the ‘Bihar NEET 2019 Rank List’ link
Step 3- On the Bihar NEET 2019 MBBS BDS Rank Card download window, enter your ID/registration number and date of birth and hit the submit button
Step 4- The Bihar NEET 2019 Rank can be viewed on the screen
Step 5- Download the soft copy of Bihar NEET 2019 Rank Card, Bihar NEET 2019 Merit List and take printout also
