Bihar Panchayat Asks Minor Rape Victim to Sell Newborn, Probe Ordered

New Delhi: The Muzaffarpur Police on Monday ordered an investigation after a panchayat ordered a minor rape victim to sell her newborn.

The minor was allegedly sexually assaulted by a local Muslim cleric and later by an electrician in July, The Indian Express reported. Both the accused are absconding.

Police have lodged an FIR under sections of IPC and POCSO Act after the 15-year-old girl was assaulted.

The victim had approached the local panchayat with a demand that a DNA test be conducted to identify the baby’s father. However, the victim was told by the panchayat to “sell her newborn son”.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Jayant Kant said, “We have ordered a probe into the entire case, including allegations against the local panchayat, under additional SP (East) Amitesh Kumar. The team would intensify search for the two accused.”

According to the FIR lodged by Police on July 3, the cleric was provided meals by the local residents on a rotational basis and the minor victim was allegedly sedated and raped when she went to the accused with food in January. The accused shot a video of the incident and the minor was being allegedly blackmailed. An electrician also came to know of the matter and allegedly raped the minor.

The minor belongs to a poor family and is illiterate. She approached the police at an advanced stage of pregnancy and also sought the panchayat’s intervention.

