Bihar Panchayat Election: Viral Video Claiming EVMs Were Tampered With was 'Fake'

A viral video making the rounds on the internet and claiming that electronic voting machines (EVM) were tampered with during the panchayat elections was found to be fake.

West Champaran District Magistrate (DM) Kundan Kumar said, “In our probe, we found the viral video was fake.”

According to reports, a video was making rounds on the internet claiming that EVM machines were tampered with at polling station number-08 of Valmikinagar Panchayat in Bagaha-02 block during the panchayat elections.

The West Champaran district magistrate told the media that the video was found to be from the time of mock polls. “The people visible on the video were polling agents of the candidates during the mock polls,” added the district magistrate.

Kumar further added that the polling agents seen in the video have been identified. “We are investigating the role of the polling agents visible in the video. If their involvement is found then actions will be taken as per the law.”

The district magistrate further added that carrying a mobile phone inside the polling campus during the mock poll drill was also banned.

“We are trying to find out the polling agent which candidate took the video and who uploaded it on the internet,” said a senior administrative officer.

“We have lodged an FIR in relation to uploading a fake video with the motive to disturb peace during the panchayat elections against unknown people,” said a senior administrative officer stationed at the West Panchayat.

West Champaran DM Kundan Kumar said, “Strict action will be taken. I request people not to fall prey to such misleading videos and be part of illegal activity to disturb the peace in the state.”

Soon after the video went viral, contestants of booth number 8 of Valmikinagar Panchayat had demanded the election commissioner to cancel the voting and reconduct.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.