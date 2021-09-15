Bihar Panchayat Polls: Mukhiya Candidate Promises Govt Jobs, Bikes, Airport 

The voting for the first phase of elections to Bihar Panchayat begins on September 24. The campaigning for the polls is in full swing and some candidates are making over the top promises as well. For instance, one Tufail Ahmed, a mukhiya candidate from Maqsuda panchayat, promises that all the people in the village will get government jobs, all single men will receive a brand new Apache bike and Rs 5,000 every day, should he get elected. A poster of these promises has gone viral.

Not just that, the viral poster went on to promise a free beauty parlour facility and sewing machines for women voters. The election poster targeted the elderly population as well and assured them of tobacco and beedi supply.

The poster, which went viral in Ahmed’s name, also claims that an airport will be built in the village, which will also be urbanised.

The Mukhiya candidate, however, clarified that the pamphlets were distributed by his supporters and not him. “How can I make my supporters unhappy? They have always stood behind me. So, I accepted their suggestions,” he was quoted as saying by Times of India.

Rupesh Kumar, a resident of Muzaffarpur, said the poster must have been made jokingly as a meme. He added that the poster ironically questions the poll promises by politicians before every election. A local in Patna, Yash Raj, said he doesn’t know who circulated the poster on social media but he giggled after reading the content.

The elections for Bihar three-tier Panchayati raj institutions will be held in 11 phases from September 24 to December 12. For the first time in Bihar, electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used for the rural body polls. 6.39 crore voters are expected to elect over 2.55 lakh representatives. Votes will be counted on the following day of polling of each phase.

