English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bihar PET Constable Admit Card Link Live at csbc.bih.nic.in, Download Now, PET on October 7
Central Selection Board of Constable aims to fill 1669 vacancies in the state for the post of Driver Constable in Bihar Police and Fireman Driver in Bihar Fire Services.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Bihar PET Constable Admit Card 2018 has been released by the Central Selection Board of Constable on its official website - csbc.bih.nic.in.
CSBC aims to fill 1669 vacancies in the state for the post of Driver Constable in Bihar Police and Fireman Driver in Bihar Fire Services. The results of Written Exam Result were declared last month and candidates who’ve qualified the same were declared eligible to appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET) 2018. CSBC is scheduled to organize the PET on 7th October 2018 at Patna, next month.
Candidates who are gearing up for the PET can follow the steps given below and download their Admit Card now:
How to check CSBC Bihar Driver and Constable Written Exam Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://csbc.bih.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘ Important Notice: Download e-Admit Card for PET of Driver Constable in Bihar Police and Fireman Driver in Bihar Fire Services. (Advt. No. 01/2018)’ on the home page
Step 3 – Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth and click on Submit
Step 4 – Download the Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://exam-gov.in/022018/
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test, PET and driving test. The final merit list will be made on the basis of marks obtained in the driving test.
CSBC aims to fill 1669 vacancies in the state for the post of Driver Constable in Bihar Police and Fireman Driver in Bihar Fire Services. The results of Written Exam Result were declared last month and candidates who’ve qualified the same were declared eligible to appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET) 2018. CSBC is scheduled to organize the PET on 7th October 2018 at Patna, next month.
Candidates who are gearing up for the PET can follow the steps given below and download their Admit Card now:
How to check CSBC Bihar Driver and Constable Written Exam Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://csbc.bih.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘ Important Notice: Download e-Admit Card for PET of Driver Constable in Bihar Police and Fireman Driver in Bihar Fire Services. (Advt. No. 01/2018)’ on the home page
Step 3 – Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth and click on Submit
Step 4 – Download the Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://exam-gov.in/022018/
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test, PET and driving test. The final merit list will be made on the basis of marks obtained in the driving test.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad: Will Not Contest 2019 Elections
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Watch: Ban on 328 Medicines
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad: Will Not Contest 2019 Elections
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Watch: Ban on 328 Medicines
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple HomePod Gets The Newest iOS 12 Update, Its Biggest Software Release Yet
- 'Salt Bae' is Back and This Time He's Making Burgers in the Most Extreme Way Possible
- Bigg Boss 12 Contestant Jasleen Matharu on Dating Anup Jalota: I'm Prepared to Face All Criticism
- Champions League Return Offers Mohamed Salah Stage to Dispel Second-season Struggles
- Gareth Bale Says Real Madrid More of a Team Without Cristiano Ronaldo
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...