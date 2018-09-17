GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bihar PET Constable Admit Card Link Live at csbc.bih.nic.in, Download Now, PET on October 7

Central Selection Board of Constable aims to fill 1669 vacancies in the state for the post of Driver Constable in Bihar Police and Fireman Driver in Bihar Fire Services.

Updated:September 17, 2018, 8:48 PM IST
Bihar PET Constable Admit Card 2018 has been released by the Central Selection Board of Constable on its official website - csbc.bih.nic.in.

CSBC aims to fill 1669 vacancies in the state for the post of Driver Constable in Bihar Police and Fireman Driver in Bihar Fire Services. The results of Written Exam Result were declared last month and candidates who’ve qualified the same were declared eligible to appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET) 2018. CSBC is scheduled to organize the PET on 7th October 2018 at Patna, next month.

Candidates who are gearing up for the PET can follow the steps given below and download their Admit Card now:

How to check CSBC Bihar Driver and Constable Written Exam Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://csbc.bih.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘ Important Notice: Download e-Admit Card for PET of Driver Constable in Bihar Police and Fireman Driver in Bihar Fire Services. (Advt. No. 01/2018)’ on the home page
Step 3 – Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth and click on Submit
Step 4 – Download the Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://exam-gov.in/022018/

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test, PET and driving test. The final merit list will be made on the basis of marks obtained in the driving test.
