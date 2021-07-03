Bihar Plans To Bar Candidates With Over 2 Children From Contesting Panchayat Polls

The Bihar government is planning to introduce a provision for panchayat elections in which candidates having more than two children would not be able to contest the polls. The proposed step is a part of the government’s population control measure for the state having more than 12 crore residents. Bihar has one of the highest reproduction rates in India and also ranks poorly in all the social development indicators. However, since the government is yet to amend the Panchayati Raj Act, 2005 to bring in the change, the upcoming three-tier panchayat elections in the state will be open for everyone.

Bihar Panchayati Raj Minister Samrat Choudhary has said the state government is serious about the proposed change, adding that the panchayat representatives should lead the way in raising awareness about the need for population control. Therefore, the government wants the panchayat and village leaders to first adopt these changes as the rural region has a higher reproduction rate. Choudhary said the JD(U)-BJP government in Bihar is deliberating to implement this population control measure from the 2026 panchayat elections.

Government is expected to bring the changes within a year and the next panchayat elections after the upcoming one’s could require the candidates to not have more than two children as a condition to contest the polls. The state government believes the provision, once implemented, will send a big message across the 6.50 crore electors in Bihar. According to figures, the 2016 panchayat and village committee lections saw more than 10 lakh candidates contesting for 2.6 lakh posts.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission is expected to announce the dates for the three-tier panchayat elections in the state after July 5. The elections are expected to commence in August and could stretch till October as many of the flood-affected districts could see polling in later phases. The state election commission is planning to conduct the polls in 10 phases.

