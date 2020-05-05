Bihar Police Constable Arrested for Derogatory Remarks Against UP CM Adityanath

A Bihar Police constable was arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, police said on Tuesday.

Constable Tanvir Ali Khan was arrested from Deep Nagar area in Nalanda district of Bihar, Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Singh said.

Khan, a resident of Dildar Nagar here, was arrested for making derogatory comments against Adityanath on the issue of 'namaz' during Ramzan on April 24, he said.

An FIR in this connection was registered at Dildar Nagar police station, Singh said.

After the arrest on Monday, Khan was produced before a court which sent him to jail, he said.

