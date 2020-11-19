Bihar Police Constable (Driver) Written Exam to be Held on January 3 in 2021

The revised exam date for recruitment of Bihar Police Driver Constable has been announced by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar Police. The Bihar Police Constable (Driver) written exam will be held on January 3, 2021.

http://csbc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Notice-18-11-2020.pdf

Those who have applied for the position of Bihar Police Constable (Driver) are advised to keep visiting the official website of CSBC at regular intervals for any update.

Admit cards for Bihar Police Constable (Driver) written exam will be released on CSBC’s website at csbc.bih.nic.in. The Bihar Police Constable (Driver) Exam hall tickets will carry details like name of candidates, their roll number, exam name, exam date, and address of exam centre, among others. They will also have to carry a valid ID proof to exam centres for verification of the identity.

The CSBC had earlier invited applications for filling up 1,722 Driver Constable posts in Bihar police. Only those who have passed Class 12 were eligible to apply. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of a written, Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and a driving test. Those appearing in the written exam will have to mark their answers on an OMR sheet.

The Bihar Police Constable (Driver) written exam will carry 100 questions of one mark each. To get through the written exam, candidates will have to score minimum 30 per cent marks.

Those who qualify the first stage will be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Under this test, candidates will have to participate in games like Long Jump, Race, High Jump and Shot Put. PET is qualifying in nature.

After that, a Motor Vehicle Driving Test of 100 marks will be held. The final Bihar Police Constable (Driver) merit list will be prepared after the third stage.

Meanwhile, the CSBC has released e-admit card for Physical Efficiency Test for the recruitment of CSBC Bihar Police Constable. Those who have qualified the written stage will have to appear in PET.

Bihar Police Constable PET will take place from December 7 to January 30.