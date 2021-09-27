Bihar Police Constable, Run Over by Speeding Truck in Banka District, Killed

A Bihar constable was killed by a speeding overloaded truck that broke a barricade and then rammed a police vehicle to evade the check-point on the National Highway in Banka district in the wee hours of Monday.

The deceased constable has been identified as Sajjo. The Banka Police has sent the deceased constable’s body to the district hospital for postmortem.

According to Bihar Police, constables deployed at Rajaon police station led by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Santosh Thakur were on duty at Rajawar More on the national highway to check overloaded vehicles.

According to a constable on duty at the time of the hit-and-run, one of the overloaded vehicles, upon noticing the police checkpoint, broke the barricade and hit the patrolling vehicle. “Sajju standing near the patrolling vehicle came under the wheels of the speeding vehicle.”

“Sajju died a few seconds after he was hit by the overloaded truck. The truck after breaking the barricade managed to escape from the incident site” added the constable.

The constable further said, “It seemed the truck driver wanted to hit all police personnel on duty at the Rajawar More. Except for Sajju, others were lucky."

Senior officials of Banka district police rushed to the incident site when they learnt about the incident. “Police teams have been formed and all police stations in the district and neighbouring districts have been alerted about the truck,” said a senior police officer stationed at the Banka district police headquarters.

According to a senior Bihar Police officer, this is not the first incident at the Rajawar More, where a police constable or a vehicle was run over by a speeding truck. Earlier, Barhat officer-in-charge BD Mandal and ASI were run over by a truck during checking.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here