Bihar Police Launch Probe After Video Of Rape Is Shared On Social Media
The video footage had surfaced last week when it was shared on social media.
Image for representation. (News18 Creative)
Patna: The police are probing a video that purportedly shows a woman being raped by a man in the presence of other people, apparently in the Magadh region of Bihar, a senior police official said today.
"The video footage had surfaced last week when it was shared on social media. In the clip, the dialect being spoken was Magahi which gives an impression that the heinous crime was committed somewhere in the Magadh region," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gaya, Rajiv Mishra said.
He said, it is not yet clear as to when and where the crime had taken place nor who are the victim and the perpetrators. However, yesterday a zero FIR was lodged at the Kotwali police station of Gaya following a direction to this effect from the Deputy Inspector General Vinay Kumar.
All the districts falling in the Magadh region have been provided with details of the case. Our search is on. If upon investigation it is found that the offence had taken place in some other district, the zero FIR will be transferred to the police station concerned," he said.
Incidentally, the matter has come to light close on the heels of a similar instance reported from Jehanabad, adjacent to Gaya, where a minor girl was molested by a group of youths and its video footage was shared on social media.
Thirteen persons, eight of them minors, have been arrested in connection with the Jehanabad incident.
