Bihar Police Lodge FIR after RJD MLA Receives Abusive Comments on Her Facebook Account

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) legislator from Patepur Assembly seat, Prema Choudhary, has lodged an FIR against three persons for posting abusive comments on social media against her, the police said on Tuesday.

Patepur police station officer in-charge Krishandeo Khaitat said the police will take action against the accused. According to him, some village youth had used abusive language against the legislator on Facebook. The police will question the three persons named in the FIR.

