Bihar Police Officer Held Captive, Beaten for Molesting Minor in Katihar

A Bihar Police officer was taken captive and brutally beaten by villagers for allegedly molesting a minor in the Katihar district on Thursday evening.

The police officer has been identified as officer-in-charge of Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST) police station Krityanand Paswan. The officer was rescued by the Katihar Police.

Agitated villagers of Bhuddhu Chowk Mohalla staged a dharna demanding stringent action against the police officer for allegedly molesting a minor under the influence of alcohol. A senior officer stationed at the Katihar district police headquarters said that a departmental enquiry has been ordered against Paswan.

According to villagers, Paswan was taken captive a few minutes after the minor somehow managed to escape from the secluded place where she was being molested. “Soon after escaping, she narrated the ordeal to her mother that a man had taken her to a secluded place and molested her. The minor’s mother raised an alarm,” said a villager.

Villagers further said that the neighbours rushed to the secluded place and nabbed the accused. “After the accused man was taken captive, one of the villagers identified him as the officer-in-charge of SC/ST police station,” said one of the minor’s relatives.

The minor’s relative further added that Paswan was tied to a tree in the village and he was beaten by the villagers for the heinous act.

Katihar Police upon learning of Paswan being taken captive by villagers and beaten, sent the force into the village to rescue the police officer. When the police forces tried to rescue the accused officer-in-charge, villagers protested.

The villagers released Paswan only after senior officers of Katihar Police assured to take stringent actions against the SC/ST police station officer-in-charge.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here