Bihar Police Personnel to be Sacked if Caught in Drunken State

The NDA government in Bihar is facing heat following Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's directives that the authorities are to terminate police personnel "found in a drunken state".

The chief minister's directive came during a meeting with top officials of the Liquor Prohibition Department on Monday evening. This has created a huge stir in the state Home Department.

The Bihar government is facing criticism for lack of strict implementation of the prohibition law. Liquor mafia is rampant throughout the state and there has been significant seizure of large quantities of liquor in different districts.

The chief minister has directed officials to advertise the stringent punishment that would be meted out to repeated offenders, liquor traders, consumers and liquor mafia so that it can act as a deterrent.

The Nitish Kumar government had mentioned phone numbers of law enforcement agencies on electric poles so that people could easily pass information about people involved in consumption, trade, transportation, storage, etc.

In case of repeated offence in a particular area, the police chowki-in-charge of the area would be held accountable. The department is to take stringent action against them. Following the chief minister's statement, the RJD has lashed out.

Mritunjay Tiwari, the Rashtriya Janata Dal spokesperson, said: "The liquor prohibition law has completely failed in Bihar. With this statement, CM has admitted that failure. The liquor mafia is running a parallel economy in this state and it is much more than the actual budget of the excise department before 2016.

"Why only police personnel face the heat, the state government should ensure every government official should be terminated if they are found guilty of consuming liquor in the state."

"Through such statements, the government appears to take revenge against those who do not believe in the ideology of the NDA. Bihar government is looking for scapegoat," Tiwari said.

Sanjay Singh, the JDU spokesperson said, "We have made laws and implemented them as they are. This is the speciality of CM Nitish Kumar."