Bihar Police, Raiding Hotel to Recover Alcohol, Enter Bride's Room; Opposition Slams Govt

The recent hooch tragedies in Bihar have not only led to many questioning the efficiency of the alcohol ban but also indicated a nexus within the system. Following the streak of such tragedies, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a high-level review meeting and warned responsible officials of direct action in case of violation of the liquor ban.

CM’s strong word suddenly sent the police teams into action mode as they launched raids looking for alcohol across several hotels and eateries in cities like Patna.

However, during one such raid in the state’s capital, the police seemed to have forgotten basic decency and entered a bride’s room in the absence of a female cop in the team.

The incident has now created a political stir in Bihar. Launching a scathing attack on the police team and the government, state’s former CM Rabri Devi slammed the police team for violating the bride’s privacy. Rabri added that instead of stopping the liquor movement in Bihar, the state police were busy harassing innocent people.

The former CM accused the government to be hand in glove with the liquor mafia in the state and said that instead of breaking the nexus, the police were harassing innocent citizens of the state.

अब लोग शादी करें या तानाशाह की सनक मिटाए। बिहार पुलिस, शराब माफिया और सरकार के गठजोड़ से ये खुद शराब मँगवाते, बेचते और बिकवाते है। उस पर कारवाई ना करने की बजाय आम नागरिकों को परेशान करना, उनकी निजता का उल्लंघन कर उनके निजी जीवन में अतिक्रमण करना कौन सा क़ानून है? CM जवाब दें। pic.twitter.com/aYDCyNBaG4— Rabri Devi (@RabriDeviRJD) November 22, 2021

Rabri’s son and Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav also criticised the police for this incident

Bihar, under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar, had imposed a complete ban on alcohol consumption and sale. However, opposition parties accuse that though alcohol is banned on paper, it is still easily available in the state.

Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha recently said that the government should consider lifting the liquor ban. Jha said that all political parties had the responsibility to make the alcohol ban successful, but if the government is not able to implement the ban properly, CM Nitish should withdraw the ban like the withdrawal of farm laws.

