Bihar Police Recruitment 2018: 1669 Driver Constable & Fireman Driver Posts, Apply Now at csbc.bih.nic.in
As per Advertisement No. 01/2018, CSBC aims to recruit 700 candidates for the post of Driver Constable in Bihar Police and 969 candidates for the post of Fireman Driver in Bihar Fire Services.
Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2018 online application process has begun on the official website of the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar – csbc.bih.nic.in. As per Advertisement No. 01/2018, CSBC aims to recruit 700 candidates for the post of Driver Constable in Bihar Police and 969 candidates for the post of Fireman Driver in Bihar Fire Services. Eligible and interested men/women can apply online for these posts on or before 23rd March 2018 by following the instructions given below.
How to apply for Bihar Police Recruitment 2018 for Driver Constable & Fireman Driver?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://csbc.bih.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on Online Application, given under the notification,
Advt. No. 01/2018: Selection of Driver Constables in Bihar Police and Fireman Driver in Bihar Fire Services.
Step 3 – Click on
Apply for Post of Driver Constable and Fireman Driver
Step 4 – Click on ‘Click here for New Registration’
Step 5 – Register yourself, login with your credentials, fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://www.csbcbponline.com/csbdriver/
Eligibility Criteria
The applicant must possess a passing certificate for Intermediate or Class 12th from a recognized education board along with an LMV/HMV Driving License issued at least a year or more before 21st February 2018.
Interested candidates must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and read the details of the job requirement:
http://csbc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Notice-20-02-2018.pdf
Age Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 30 years, age-relaxation rules apply as per detail mentioned in the official advertisement.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of ₹5,200 to ₹20,200 per month along with Grade Pay of ₹2,000.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of a Written Test for the Physical Efficiency Test. The Written Test will be of qualifying nature only and a candidate must secure 30% to qualify the same. Shortlisted candidates will be selected via PET and Motor Vehicle Driving Test for different vehicles and their knowledge.
Also Watch
