1-min read

Bihar Police Recruitment 2018 begins today 174 Steno ASI posts at bpssc.bih.nic.in; Apply before 24th May 2018

Interested and eligible candidates must apply before the last date which is 24th May 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 18, 2018, 11:03 AM IST
Bihar Police Recruitment 2018 begins today 174 Steno ASI posts at bpssc.bih.nic.in; Apply before 24th May 2018
Candidates eligible and interested can apply on the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in
Bihar Police Recruitment 2018 to fill 174 posts of Steno ASI has begun today on the official website of Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) - bpssc.bih.nic.in. As per Advertisement No. 01/2018, the last date to apply for the post is 24th May 2018. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online today:

How to apply for Bihar Police Steno ASI Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bpssc.bih.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on Apply Online for the post of Steno Assistant Sub Inspector in the Bihar Police.
Step 3 – Register yourself and pay the application fee, fill the application form to complete the application process
Step 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://apply-bpssc.com/Steno/applicationIndex

Application Fee:

General Category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs.700 before filling the application form; while SC/ST candidates need to pay Rs.400 for the same.

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must be Class 12th passed or its equivalent from a recognized education board. S/he must have passed a Diploma course in Computers from a govt. recognized university or institution.

Age Limit:

The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years. Age-relaxation rules apply as per current norms as given in the official advertisement below: http://www.bpssc.bih.nic.in/Advts/Advt-01-2018-SASI.pdf

Pay Scale:

The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly salary of Rs.5,200 to Rs.20,200 with Grade Pay of Rs.2,800.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of successive stages of written examinations viz Preliminary and Mains. Interested candidates can refer to the official advertisement given above to know more details.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
