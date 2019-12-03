Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2019: BPSSC Invites Application for 212 Vacancies at bpssc.bih.nic.in

All the interested candidates for Bihar Police SI Recruitment can fill the application form on the BPSSC official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 3, 2019, 3:39 PM IST
Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2019: BPSSC Invites Application for 212 Vacancies at bpssc.bih.nic.in
Representative image.

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2019 | The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission, also known as BPSSC, has issued an official notification regarding a job opportunity. The BPSSC has invited online applications for the post of sub- inspector with the Bihar Police. A total of 212 vacancies have been announced for the position of enforcement SI. All the interested candidates can fill the application form on the official website of BPSSC at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

As informed in the official notification, the online application process for the post of Bihar Police SI has begun from December 2. The last date to apply for Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2019 is January 6, 2020. Candidates can apply only through the official website.

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2019: Eligibility and Age Limit

To apply for the post of Bihar Police SI, an applicant must be a graduate from any stream from a recognised university. The candidate should be 21 to 42 years of age.

You can read the detailed notification here.

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2019: Exam Pattern

There will be a total of two papers. The first paper will be an objective type paper (prelims), with a weightage of 200 marks. The candidates who will clear the Prelims exam will qualify to appear for the descriptive (main) exam.

After clearing both the Prelims and Mains for Bihar Police SI Recruitment, the candidate will appear for physical standard test (PST) and physical efficiency test (PET) round. The last stage will be an interview.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
