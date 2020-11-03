Bihar Poll 2nd Phase: PM Modi Urges People to Participate in 'Festival of Democracy' in Large Numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged voters to cast their votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly election and participate in the "festival of democracy” in large numbers while adhering to social distancing norms and wearing masks in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The second of the three phases of Bihar Assembly elections is being held on Tuesday in which over 2.85 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of nearly 1,500 candidates.

Voting will take place in 94 assembly segments, more than a third of the 243-strong assembly spread across 17 districts. "Votes will be cast for the second phase in the Bihar assembly elections today. I appeal to all voters to make this festival of democracy successful by voting in large numbers,” Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

He urged voters to adhere to social distancing norms and wear a mask while voting. Modi also urged voters to vote in large numbers in the bypolls taking place in various parts of the country.

"Today, there are by-polls taking place in various places across India. I urge those voting in these seats to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy,” he said. Voting is being held on Tuesday for by-elections to 54 assembly constituencies in 10 states, including 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh.