English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bihar Polytechnic 2019: BCECEB Releases Admit Card at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has released the admit card for Bihar Polytechnic 2019 on the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Image for representation | Credit: Reuters
Loading...
Bihar Polytechnic 2019 | According to the notification provided on the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board’s official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Bihar Polytechnic admit card 2019 has been released.
The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has announced the revised date for written exam and release of Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card 2019.
Earlier, the Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card 2019, BCECEB Polytechnic Admit Card was scheduled to release on June 4. The official notification for revised date of exam and Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card 2019 can be accessed with this link bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/pdf_Adv/ADV_DC19_03.pdf.
The Bihar Polytechnic 2019 examination is also rescheduled, now the entrance examination will be held on June 23 and June 24, instead of June 16-17. The written exam of Bihar Polytechnic 2019 will be of 2 hours and 15 minutes.
Steps to download Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card 2019
Candidates can download the Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card 2019 once it is released and know the confirmed date of exam.
Here are the steps for downloading it:
Step 1: Visit the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: on homepage, there is DCECE Admit Card download link
Step 3: Click it and enter your Bihar Polytechnic 2019 exam credentials like application number, password
Step 4: The Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Take a printout of Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card or BCECEB Polytechnic Admit Card 2019 and check the allotted exam date, time, and venue.
Read the instruction for appearing in the exam and make yourself aware with what is allowed and what is not allowed. Students are advised to carry their Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card 2019 along with a valid identification proof to the exam center.
The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has announced the revised date for written exam and release of Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card 2019.
Earlier, the Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card 2019, BCECEB Polytechnic Admit Card was scheduled to release on June 4. The official notification for revised date of exam and Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card 2019 can be accessed with this link bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/pdf_Adv/ADV_DC19_03.pdf.
The Bihar Polytechnic 2019 examination is also rescheduled, now the entrance examination will be held on June 23 and June 24, instead of June 16-17. The written exam of Bihar Polytechnic 2019 will be of 2 hours and 15 minutes.
Steps to download Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card 2019
Candidates can download the Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card 2019 once it is released and know the confirmed date of exam.
Here are the steps for downloading it:
Step 1: Visit the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: on homepage, there is DCECE Admit Card download link
Step 3: Click it and enter your Bihar Polytechnic 2019 exam credentials like application number, password
Step 4: The Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Take a printout of Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card or BCECEB Polytechnic Admit Card 2019 and check the allotted exam date, time, and venue.
Read the instruction for appearing in the exam and make yourself aware with what is allowed and what is not allowed. Students are advised to carry their Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card 2019 along with a valid identification proof to the exam center.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
Monday 10 June , 2019 The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katy Perry Calls it a Truce With Taylor Swift, Offers Her Cookies
- Amitabh Bachchan’s Old Mercedes-Benz S-Class Put up for Sale at OLX for Rs 9.99 Lakh
- Xiaomi Mi Band 4 With Coloured AMOLED Display Announced: Price, Features, and More
- As Rain Pours Misery Over World Cup Joy, Internet Seeks Refuge in Memes
- US Restaurant Offers Free Pizzas to Those Who Surrender Their Smartphones While Eating
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results