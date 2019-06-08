Bihar Polytechnic 2019: BCECEB to Release Admit Card at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board will release Bihar Polytechnic admit card 2019 on the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Image for representation | Credit: Reuters
Bihar Polytechnic 2019 | The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has announced the revised date for written exam and release of Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card 2019.
According to the notification provided on the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board’s official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Bihar Polytechnic admit card 2019 will be released on 11 June.
Earlier, the Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card 2019, BCECEB Polytechnic Admit Card was scheduled to release on June 4. The official notification for revised date of exam and Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card 2019 can be accessed with this link bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/pdf_Adv/ADV_DC19_03.pdf.
The Bihar Polytechnic 2019 examination is also rescheduled, now the entrance examination will be held on June 23 and June 24, instead of June 16-17. The written exam of Bihar Polytechnic 2019 will be of 2 hours and 15 minutes.
Steps to download Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card 2019
Candidates can download the Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card 2019 once it is released and know the confirmed date of exam.
Here are the steps for downloading it:
Step 1: Visit the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: on homepage, there is DCECE Admit Card download link
Step 3: Click it and enter your Bihar Polytechnic 2019 exam credentials like application number, password
Step 4: The Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Take a printout of Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card or BCECEB Polytechnic Admit Card 2019 and check the allotted exam date, time, and venue.
Read the instruction for appearing in the exam and make yourself aware with what is allowed and what is not allowed. Students are advised to carry their Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card 2019 along with a valid identification proof to the exam center.
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
World Oceans Day: Saving the Oceans by Combating Plastic Pollution
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Hate Crimes Won't be Tolerated': Internet Rallies Support for Lesbians Assaulted for Not Kissing
- Donald Trump Says Moon is a Part of Mars, Delighted Netizens Roast Him to Space
- The Ferrari SF90 Stradale Redefines Maranello's Glorious V8 Bloodline
- Once a Cricketer, Ashleigh Barty Storms into French Open Final
- Facebook Investors Want Mark Zuckerberg Out, Share Structure Redone: The Full Story
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s