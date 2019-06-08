Bihar Polytechnic 2019: BCECEB to Release Admit Card at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Polytechnic 2019 | The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has announced the revised date for written exam and release of Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card 2019.

According to the notification provided on the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board’s official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Bihar Polytechnic admit card 2019 will be released on 11 June.

Earlier, the Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card 2019, BCECEB Polytechnic Admit Card was scheduled to release on June 4. The official notification for revised date of exam and Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card 2019 can be accessed with this link bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/pdf_Adv/ADV_DC19_03.pdf.

The Bihar Polytechnic 2019 examination is also rescheduled, now the entrance examination will be held on June 23 and June 24, instead of June 16-17. The written exam of Bihar Polytechnic 2019 will be of 2 hours and 15 minutes.

Steps to download Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card 2019

Candidates can download the Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card 2019 once it is released and know the confirmed date of exam.

Here are the steps for downloading it:

Step 1: Visit the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: on homepage, there is DCECE Admit Card download link

Step 3: Click it and enter your Bihar Polytechnic 2019 exam credentials like application number, password

Step 4: The Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout of Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card or BCECEB Polytechnic Admit Card 2019 and check the allotted exam date, time, and venue.

Read the instruction for appearing in the exam and make yourself aware with what is allowed and what is not allowed. Students are advised to carry their Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card 2019 along with a valid identification proof to the exam center.