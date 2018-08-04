Bihar Rape Protest LIVE Updates: Oppn United Against BJP-RSS Ideology, Says Rahul Gandhi at Tejashwi's Dharna

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has been joined by Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal at his dharna at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against "heinous institutional mass rape in Muzaffarpur". So far, leaders from Trinamool Congress, CPIM have also joined the protest, which is turning into a massive show of unity for the opposition against the BJP-led NDA in Bihar and Centre. Yadav has urged “all to attend” the rally. "Against heinous institutional mass rape in Muzaffarpur sponsored and protected by Nitish government, we will stage a dharna on Saturday, August 4 at Jantar Mantar. Request all to attend", the RJD heir apparent tweeted. Yadav has been attacking the Nitish Kumar government over the Muzaffarpur shelter home scandal involving sexual abuse of more than 30 girls. Meanwhile, JD(U) has asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to keep away from the RJD's agitation to protest against the Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes, saying they were known for "value-based politics" while the Lalu Prasad-led party was known for "jungle raaj and crimes".



Stay tuned for LIVE updates:

Aug 4, 2018 8:23 pm (IST) In a show of opposition unity, almost all major political parties joined the protest at Jantar Mantar in the heart of the national capital, organised by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Prominent leaders who joined the protest included CPI's D Raja and Atul Kumar Anjan, and Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav. Tejashwi has been targeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the alleged rape incident at the shelter home in Muzzafarpur. The Bihar government has handed over the case to the CBI.

Aug 4, 2018 8:20 pm (IST) We have gathered here for the women of our country and we stand with them. If Nitish ji is really feeling ashamed then he should take immediate action: Congress President Rahul Gandhi at protest led by RJD against Bihar government on the Muzaffarpur shelter home case. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/9gwtMXg1W7 — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2018

Aug 4, 2018 7:48 pm (IST) The entire gathering on the stage, led by Rahul Gandhi starts off with a candlelight march to stand in solidarity with the victims of the Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes.

Aug 4, 2018 7:47 pm (IST) Rahul Gandhi: You can see how the opposition stands united here. India stands united while BJP and RSS stands on the other side as one. But when India makes up its mind, no one stands a chance against them.

Aug 4, 2018 7:46 pm (IST) Rahul Gandhi: Nitish Kumar said he is ashamed of what happened in Muzaffarpur. He is right, he should act against the culprits.

Aug 4, 2018 7:45 pm (IST) Rahul Gandhi starts addressing the massive gathering at Jantar Mantar, says, "We are here to stand with the women of the country. There is a rise in attacks on the weaker sections of the society."

Aug 4, 2018 7:43 pm (IST) Tejashwi Yadav: There is no news of the girls who were shifted to Madhubhani shelter home. This shelter home is being run by an aide of Sanjay Jha who is a close aide of CM Nitish Kumar.

Aug 4, 2018 7:41 pm (IST) Tejashwi Yadav: As a Bihari, I feel ashamed that there is complete lawlessness in Bihar. The govt is a failure. In 2013, Brajesh Thakur joined the JD(U). Nitish Kumar should clarify on this. The CM has even visited Thakur's residence. The public is watching. I want to ask the people will they choose the leader who has maintained silence on this issue.

Aug 4, 2018 7:40 pm (IST) Tejashwi: Rakshas Raj is back in Bihar. (Image: TV grab)

Aug 4, 2018 7:38 pm (IST) Tejashwi Yadav: I have questions for Nitish Kumar. He had to speak up on the issue but he is still not doing anything and Brajesh Thakur's name is missing from the FIR. The shelter home was in a residential area, every rule was broken for this particular shelter home run by Brajesh Thakur. Nitish ji is saving the culprits.

Aug 4, 2018 7:33 pm (IST) Tejashwi Yadav: I have seven sisters and I feel sad because of this horrific incident. Let me tell you this that this is not a political stunt this is a unity to expose the people who have done this heinous crime. I have been raising this issue in the Vidhan Sabha and I now am here to wake up Nitish's soul.

Aug 4, 2018 7:30 pm (IST) Tejashwi Yadav: What we have seen is horrific and we should ensure the culprits are punished.

Aug 4, 2018 7:29 pm (IST) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav turns his protest against the horrific case of Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes into a mega show of opposition unity. Congress President Rahul Gandhi joins the dharna and holds hands with Tejashwi and other leaders while Arvind Kejriwal exits the venue.

Aug 4, 2018 7:26 pm (IST) Arvind Kejriwal leaves as Congress President Rahul Gandhi joins Tejashwi Yadav's show of unity in the heart of the national capital at Jantar Mantar.

Aug 4, 2018 7:09 pm (IST) Trinamool Congress leader Dinesh Trivedi: I have been sent by Mamata Banerjee and I am here to condemn this horrific act.

Aug 4, 2018 7:08 pm (IST) CPI leader D Raja: What happened in Muzaffarpur is horrific and barbaric. I condemn this. Nitish Kumar should not continue as the Bihar CM as he has no moral rights to do so. I also wish to question PM Modi about what is happening to our daughters. The PM should ask Nitish Kumar to act. It’s a shame. The fight is for justice. CPI is with Bihar and Tejashwi.

Aug 4, 2018 7:07 pm (IST) Kejriwal: This is not a political issue. I am with everybody who is supporting the cause of these girls at the Muzaffarpur shelter home.

Aug 4, 2018 7:04 pm (IST) Arvind Kejriwal: I demand capital punishment for all offenders within 3 months. The rapists are being protected by the big political parties. I want to tell the BJP that their own women are not safe because of their own party workers. If you don't control, they will end up making your women unsafe.

Aug 4, 2018 6:59 pm (IST) Kejriwal at Jantar Mantar: The single case of Nirbhaya’s rape and the following protests put the UPA govt out of power. This is a serious issue and all the stakeholders should come together. Even journalists are being attacked using social media. Union minister Sushma Swaraj was also not spared. (Image: ANI/Twitter)

Aug 4, 2018 6:56 pm (IST) Kejriwal: A proper investigation should be done and stern action should be taken within three months. Those who are shielding the culprits should also be punished. Rapists are being shielded.

Aug 4, 2018 6:53 pm (IST) Kejriwal: We are all here to protest against the gruesome crimes committed against children in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. They were being raped and the reports suggest that this was known to the Bihar govt. Various organisations gave their report on the same and the govt did not act on it and these organisations were being given funds. This suggests that those involved are highly connected.

Aug 4, 2018 6:49 pm (IST) Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has joined Tejashwi Yadav's dharna against Bihar shelter home rapes, demands Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's resignation.

Aug 4, 2018 6:48 pm (IST) Trinamool Congress leader Dinesh Trivedi and CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury arrive at the Jantar Mantar protest.

Aug 4, 2018 6:08 pm (IST) Manjhi: I thank the Supreme Court for sending a notice to the Bihar govt. 6 of the girls belonged to the SC/ST community. Their names did not appear in the FIR. We demand President's rule in the state now.

Aug 4, 2018 6:05 pm (IST) Jitan Ram Manjhi: CBI probe into the Muzaffarpur rapes was postponed due to vested political interests. We visited the shelter homes to find out that even animals cannot be kept there.

Aug 4, 2018 6:03 pm (IST) The All India Ambedkar Sabha is supporting the cause of the Bihar rapes and will raise the issue at their August 9 agitation.

Aug 4, 2018 6:02 pm (IST) Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi addresses the gathering at Jantar Mantar to protest against the horrific rape cases at a Bihar shelter home.