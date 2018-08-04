Bihar Rape Protest LIVE Updates: Oppn United Against BJP-RSS Ideology, Says Rahul Gandhi at Tejashwi's Dharna

The JD(U) spokespersons alleged that Rabri Devi had failed in her duty to instill 'sanskar' (good qualities) in her sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
In a show of opposition unity, almost all major political parties joined the protest at Jantar Mantar in the heart of the national capital, organised by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Prominent leaders who joined the protest included CPI's D Raja and Atul Kumar Anjan, and Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav. Tejashwi has been targeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the alleged rape incident at the shelter home in Muzzafarpur. The Bihar government has handed over the case to the CBI.
We have gathered here for the women of our country and we stand with them. If Nitish ji is really feeling ashamed then he should take immediate action: Congress President Rahul Gandhi at protest led by RJD against Bihar government on the Muzaffarpur shelter home case. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/9gwtMXg1W7— ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2018
Tejashwi Yadav: As a Bihari, I feel ashamed that there is complete lawlessness in Bihar. The govt is a failure. In 2013, Brajesh Thakur joined the JD(U). Nitish Kumar should clarify on this. The CM has even visited Thakur's residence. The public is watching. I want to ask the people will they choose the leader who has maintained silence on this issue.
Tejashwi Yadav: I have questions for Nitish Kumar. He had to speak up on the issue but he is still not doing anything and Brajesh Thakur's name is missing from the FIR. The shelter home was in a residential area, every rule was broken for this particular shelter home run by Brajesh Thakur. Nitish ji is saving the culprits.
Tejashwi Yadav: I have seven sisters and I feel sad because of this horrific incident. Let me tell you this that this is not a political stunt this is a unity to expose the people who have done this heinous crime. I have been raising this issue in the Vidhan Sabha and I now am here to wake up Nitish's soul.
CPI leader D Raja: What happened in Muzaffarpur is horrific and barbaric. I condemn this. Nitish Kumar should not continue as the Bihar CM as he has no moral rights to do so. I also wish to question PM Modi about what is happening to our daughters. The PM should ask Nitish Kumar to act. It’s a shame. The fight is for justice. CPI is with Bihar and Tejashwi.
Kejriwal at Jantar Mantar: The single case of Nirbhaya’s rape and the following protests put the UPA govt out of power. This is a serious issue and all the stakeholders should come together. Even journalists are being attacked using social media. Union minister Sushma Swaraj was also not spared. (Image: ANI/Twitter)
Kejriwal: We are all here to protest against the gruesome crimes committed against children in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. They were being raped and the reports suggest that this was known to the Bihar govt. Various organisations gave their report on the same and the govt did not act on it and these organisations were being given funds. This suggests that those involved are highly connected.
READ | Behind Brajesh Thakur's Crooked Smile: Anatomy of an Influential Rape Accused
Brajesh Thakur, muscleman by nature, has worked persistently to build his empire that comprises three newspapers that are run by his son and daughter and a network of shelter homes.
-
03 Aug, 2018 | Nepal in Netherlands NEP vs NED 216/1048.5 overs 215/1050.0 oversNepal beat Netherlands by 1 run
-
01 Aug, 2018 | Nepal in Netherlands NED vs NEP 189/1047.4 overs 134/1041.5 oversNetherlands beat Nepal by 55 runs
-
01 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka SL vs SA 244/850.0 overs 246/642.5 oversSouth Africa beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
-
01 - 04 Aug, 2018 | Pataudi Trophy ENG vs IND 287/1089.4 overs 274/1076.0 oversEngland beat India by 31 runs
-
01 Aug, 2018 | Bangladesh in West Indies BAN vs WI 143/920.0 overs 93/39.1 oversWest Indies beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets (D/L method)