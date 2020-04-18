Bihar Ration Card 2020 List Released at epds.bihar.gov.in, How to Check
Image for representation (PTI Photo)
The Food and Consumer Protection Department (FCP) Bihar has released a list of new ration cardholders amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The list was released via the e-Public Distribution System (EPDS) portal.
The portal carries details about all ration cardholders and lists offices of the district managers, 57 Food Corporation of India depot and 534 distribution stores under EPDS.
Here's how cardholders can check their details on the website:
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on the RCMS link
Step 3: Click on the drop-down menu to choose your district
Step 4: Now, select your Tehsil
Step 5: A list of shopkeepers in your selected tehsil will appear on the screen. Choose a shopkeeper’s name
Step 6: After selecting a shopkeeper’s name, a list of all beneficiaries will appear. Look for your family head’s name and click on it
Step 7: Now, all the details related to ration card 2020 will appear on the screen. Cross-check the details and contact the nearby authority for issues.
