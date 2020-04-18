Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Bihar Ration Card 2020 List Released at epds.bihar.gov.in, How to Check

The e-portal carries details about all ration cardholders and lists offices of the district managers, Food Corporation of India depots and distribution stores that comes under EPDS.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 18, 2020, 11:41 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bihar Ration Card 2020 List Released at epds.bihar.gov.in, How to Check
Image for representation (PTI Photo)

The Food and Consumer Protection Department (FCP) Bihar has released a list of new ration cardholders amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The list was released via the e-Public Distribution System (EPDS) portal.

The portal carries details about all ration cardholders and lists offices of the district managers, 57 Food Corporation of India depot and 534 distribution stores under EPDS.

Here's how cardholders can check their details on the website:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the RCMS link

Step 3: Click on the drop-down menu to choose your district

Step 4: Now, select your Tehsil

Step 5: A list of shopkeepers in your selected tehsil will appear on the screen. Choose a shopkeeper’s name

Step 6: After selecting a shopkeeper’s name, a list of all beneficiaries will appear. Look for your family head’s name and click on it

Step 7: Now, all the details related to ration card 2020 will appear on the screen. Cross-check the details and contact the nearby authority for issues.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    11,906

    +290*  

  • Total Confirmed

    14,378

    +543*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,992

    +225*  

  • Total DEATHS

    480

    +28*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 18 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,518,026

    +52,053*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,240,191

    +88,992*

  • Cured/Discharged

    568,343

    +26,842*  

  • Total DEATHS

    153,822

    +10,097*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres