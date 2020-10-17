Bihar Records 94.24 Pc COVID Recovery Rate; Gets World's No. 1 Position: Minister

Patna, Oct 16: Bihar’s COVID-19 recovery rate on Friday touched 94.24 per cent, which is the highest among all states of India and countries having registered more than one lakh positive cases, Health Minister Mangal Pandey said. The state’s coronavirus death toll went up to 981 with nine more people succumbing to the disease in the past 24 hours, while 1,062 fresh cases took the tally to 2,01,886.

“Biharis are number one in defeating coronavirus in the world. Bihar’s recovery rate is 94.21 per cent, the highest among all states and countries having more than one lakh registered cases,” Pandey said in a tweet. In recovery rate, Bihar is followed by Andhra Pradesh (93.50 per cent) and Tamil Nadu (92 per cent) in India, he said.

The minister also named three countries with top recovery rates the United Arab Emirates (92.5 per cent), Israel (88 per cent) and Brazil (82.7 per cent). At least 1,454 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,90,256, the health department said in a bulletin.

Of the nine fatalities on Friday, seven were reported from Patna while one death each was registered in Jehanbad and Banka district, it said. The state now has 10,649 active cases.

The 1,062 new cases included 226 in Patna district, 72 in Saharsa, and 50 each in Bhagalpur and Purnea. A total of 1,17,151 samples were tested for COVID-19 during the day, taking the total number of such tests to over 88.94 lakh in the state.

