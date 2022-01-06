Bihar Reports 43% Spike in Covid Infections, Registers 2,379 New Cases

Bihar reported a single day spike of 43 per cent in coronavirus infections on Thursday as 2,379 people were detected with the virus in the last 24 hours. Two Covid patients, both women, also died at AIIMS, Patna where 22 persons, afflicted by the corona virus, are still admitted, the hospital said in a statement.

The deceased include an 85-year-old who was on ventilator for the past two days and another woman aged 26 who was admitted because of medical complications and caught the contagion at the hospital.

In the last 24 hours, 14 doctors and several paramedics at AIIMS Patna have tested positive, said Sanjeev Kumar, COVID nodal officer at the hospital. According to the health department, the active caseload has reached 5,785, a nearly 50 per cent rise since the previous day.

Patna district alone accounts for more than half (3,712) of the state’s active cases. Meanwhile, vaccination is taking place at a brisk pace and altogether 10.25 crore doses have been administered so far.

Minors, for whom inoculation was rolled out four days ago, are turning up in large numbers and more than 10 lakh boys and girls in the age group 15-17 years have received the shots till date.

