Bihar Reports Less Than 1,000 Covid-19 Cases After Two Months

Patna, June 4: In a strong indication of the let-up in COVID-19 second wave across Bihar, the state on Friday reported less than 1,000 fresh cases, slightly over a score of fatalities, and was left with an active caseload a little above 10,000. According to the health department, the number of fresh cases was 991, the lowest daily rise in the tally for the last couple of months during which close to five lakh people caught the contagion in the state.

The total number of people who have been infected by the coronavirus, since the pandemic struck in March last year, has reached 7.11 lakh. The death toll has reached 5,319, an increase of 23 since the previous day. The recent surge has proved deadly for the state where the death toll has risen by more than thrice in the past couple of months.

Among the 40 districts of Bihar, Patna has been the worst hit, accounting for more than 40 per cent of confirmed COVID-19 cases (1.45 lakh) and fatalities (1,298). The number of people who have recovered has risen to 6.95 lakh and the rate of recovery has shot up to 97.80 while the active caseload, which was over one lakh till a month ago, has plummeted to 10,308.

Vaccination drive, which had slowed down in the recent past, has picked up momentum with the availability of vials. The number of people who received the jabs on Friday was 1.23 lakh and the total number of beneficiaries has been pushed to 1.08 crore.

