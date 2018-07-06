English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bihar Schoolgirl Gang-raped by Principal, 2 Teachers and 15 Schoolmates for 7 Months
But after a few days, the accused circulated the video with other school-mates and the girl was allegedly blackmailed for sex on numerous occasions.
Image for Representation. (News18 Creative)
Bihar: A teenage girl studying at a private school in Bihar’s Saran district has alleged that she was raped by 18 persons.
According to her complaint to the police, she was being gang-raped by two teachers, the school’s principal, and 15 students for the last seven months.
The FIR states that the girl was first raped by three schoolmates in the school’s washroom in December last year. The accused filmed the act and blackmailed the girl, saying they would make the video public if she informed anyone.
But after a few days, the accused circulated the video with other school-mates and the girl was allegedly blackmailed for sex on numerous occasions.
“The poor girl apprehending stigma and the video going viral in public went on succumbing to the carnal desires of other boys and two teachers in possession of the video,” police superintendent Rai told HT.
The Bihar Police booked a principal, a teacher and two students on Friday.
The family of the girl accused that the police initially refused to lodge the complaint but yielded after they told them that they would go to senior officials if their pleas went unanswered.
A medical examination of the girl will be conducted.
