English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bihar Sees Sixth Lynching in Five Days as Mobs Give 'Faisla on The Spot'
According to officials, the several incidents of mob lynching come close on the heels of an increase in the number of gang-rape cases, creating an atmosphere of frustration among people.
A 20-year-old man was battered to death by a mob on Tuesday.
Loading...
Sasaram: In yet another incident of lynching, a 20-year-old man was battered to death by a mob on Tuesday after he allegedly tried to loot over Rs 24 lakh from railway employees on a busy road in Bihar's Rohtas district, police said.
In the past five days, six incidents of mob lynching have been reported in the state, raising question marks about the law and order machinery in the state.
The incident happened when Booking Assistant Ashok Singh had gone to a bank to deposit the amount collected from sale of tickets at Sasaram station. Police said Pankaj Goswami had tried to snatch the bag and even opened fire at Ashok when he resisted. The railway official and another woman sustained injuries.
When Pankaj tried to flee with the bag, locals raised an alarm and surrounded him. The angry mob attacked him with lathis, stones and sharp weapons. He died in a matter of ten minutes, cops said. Rohtas ASP Rajesh Kumar six live bullets were recovered from the possession of the victim.
According to officials, the several incidents of mob lynching come close on the heels of an increase in the number of gang-rape cases, creating an atmosphere of frustration among people.
It has given a rise to the call of ‘faisla’ on the spot, suggesting that people are frustrated with the speed of justice and are taking law into their own hands. They are also encouraged by the fact that rarely anyone has been held responsible for a crime involving mobs.
Rupesh Kumar Jha, a resident of Sitamarhi village, also succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday after a mob brutally beat him up on the suspicion of being a thief. He had pleaded guilty and sought mercy but no one listened him as he had several cases registered against him.
On September 8, an elderly woman was also beaten to death in Sasaram for practising “witchcraft”. The police have lodged an FIR against almost 150 unidentified people.
A day before that, three persons with criminal backgrounds were lynched by a mob in Begusarai district when they allegedly tried to kidnap a Class V girl student from a school campus.
In the past five days, six incidents of mob lynching have been reported in the state, raising question marks about the law and order machinery in the state.
The incident happened when Booking Assistant Ashok Singh had gone to a bank to deposit the amount collected from sale of tickets at Sasaram station. Police said Pankaj Goswami had tried to snatch the bag and even opened fire at Ashok when he resisted. The railway official and another woman sustained injuries.
When Pankaj tried to flee with the bag, locals raised an alarm and surrounded him. The angry mob attacked him with lathis, stones and sharp weapons. He died in a matter of ten minutes, cops said. Rohtas ASP Rajesh Kumar six live bullets were recovered from the possession of the victim.
According to officials, the several incidents of mob lynching come close on the heels of an increase in the number of gang-rape cases, creating an atmosphere of frustration among people.
It has given a rise to the call of ‘faisla’ on the spot, suggesting that people are frustrated with the speed of justice and are taking law into their own hands. They are also encouraged by the fact that rarely anyone has been held responsible for a crime involving mobs.
Rupesh Kumar Jha, a resident of Sitamarhi village, also succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday after a mob brutally beat him up on the suspicion of being a thief. He had pleaded guilty and sought mercy but no one listened him as he had several cases registered against him.
On September 8, an elderly woman was also beaten to death in Sasaram for practising “witchcraft”. The police have lodged an FIR against almost 150 unidentified people.
A day before that, three persons with criminal backgrounds were lynched by a mob in Begusarai district when they allegedly tried to kidnap a Class V girl student from a school campus.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Potterheads are You Listening? GoT's Jon Snow Always Wanted to be Harry Potter
- Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Buys BMW G 310 R Motorcycle, Priced at Rs 2.99 Lakh
- Swara Gives Befitting Reply to Troll for Tagging Her Father in Her Controversial Scene
- WATCH | 'Beer Man' Alastair Cook Receives Fitting Farewell Gift From British Media
- Bigg Boss 12: Here's the List of the Contestants Most Likely to Enter Salman Khan's Show
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...