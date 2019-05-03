Bihar Shelter Home Case Now Also Involves Probe Into Murder of 11 Minor Girls, CBI Tells Apex Court

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday told the Supreme Court that they are investigating murders of 11 minor girls in the Bihar shelter home case. The agency also said it was looking into the involvement of Brajesh Thakur in all the murders, adding that the process to locate other bodies is also on.In a fresh affidavit filed before the SC, the CBI sought more time to conclude its probe and denied allegations of trying to “shield the big and mighty”.The CBI had on October 4, 2018, found a human skeleton — believed to be of one of the victims — at a cremation ground in the district’s Sikandarpur area. The CBI team was led to the cremation ground by main accused Brajesh Thakur’s driver, who broke down after sustained interrogation.Over 40 girls were sexually exploited at the shelter home. Some of the inmates in the government-funded shelter home run by Thakur’s NGO Seva Sankalp Ewam Vikas Samiti (SSEVS) have alleged that their fellow inmates were killed and buried after rape, officials had then said.The agency has frozen 20 bank accounts of Thakur besides any kind of transaction of his movable and immovable properties have been barred.The Supreme Court had on September 20 vacated a Patna High Court order restraining the media from reporting on the probe into the shelter home case.The matter had come to light through a report submitted by Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) to the social welfare department. A CBI probe was recommended by the Bihar government on July 26 after opposition parties alleged culpability of people close to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.His social welfare minister Manju Verma had to resign in August after it was disclosed that her husband had spoken to Thakur several times between January and June this year.