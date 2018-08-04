Bihar Rape Protest LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal to Join Tejashwi Yadav's Dharna at Jantar Mantar

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will be joined by Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal in his dharna at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against "heinous institutional mass rape in Muzaffarpur". Turning the protest into a show of unity against the ruling NDA government in Bihar, Yadav has urged “all to attend” the rally. "Against heinous institutional mass rape in Muzaffarpur sponsored and protected by Nitish government, we will stage a dharna on Saturday, August 4 at Jantar Mantar. Request all to attend", the RJD heir apparent tweeted. Yadav has been attacking the Nitish Kumar government over the Muzaffarpur shelter home scandal involving sexual abuse of more than 30 girls. Meanwhile, JD(U) has asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to keep away from the RJD's agitation to protest against the Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes, saying they were known for "value-based politics" while the Lalu Prasad-led party was known for "jungle raaj and crimes".



Stay tuned for LIVE updates:

Aug 4, 2018 6:02 pm (IST) Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi addresses the gathering at Jantar Mantar to protest against the horrific rape cases at a Bihar shelter home.

Aug 4, 2018 6:00 pm (IST) Student activists and Kanhaiya Kumar and Shehla Rashid join Tejashwi Yadav's dharna at Jantar Mantar.

Aug 4, 2018 5:52 pm (IST) Weeks after the horrific incident surfaced, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar finally spoke on Friday and said that the incident has shamed his government and assured that guilty will be severely punished. “Muzaffarpur main aisi ghatana ghat gayi ki hum sharamsaar ho gaye. CBI jaanch kar rahi hai, high court iski monitoring kare (Such an incident took place in Muzaffarpur that we are ashamed. The CBI is investigating the case. The high court, too, should monitor it). “I would like to assure everyone that no leniency will be show towards anyone, all those found guilty will be severely punished,” said Nitish.

Aug 4, 2018 5:44 pm (IST) We want Brajesh Thakur to be hanged till death. If you see the number of crimes in Bihar, it has only increased in the past one year. Cases of gangrape are being reported back to back from various districts of the state: Tejashwi Yadav to ANI.

Aug 4, 2018 5:41 pm (IST) A number of opposition leaders, including Sharad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Misa Bharti and CPI(M)'s D Raja reach Jantar Mantar.

Aug 4, 2018 5:37 pm (IST) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav reaches the protest venue at Jantar Mantar.

Aug 4, 2018 5:35 pm (IST) Tejashwi Yadav ahead of the Jantar Mantar dharna where Rahul Gandhi is likely to join him: Congress should play the role of an elder brother in Mahagathbandhan. Plans of a grand alliance is intact, it is our priority to stay together and its Lalu Prasad Yadav's vision. Together, all parties can defeat the BJP in the next elections.

Aug 4, 2018 5:24 pm (IST) Hundreds of RJD supporters all the way from Bihar have come to Jantar Mantar to protest against the Bihar shelter home rape cases. Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi are yet to arrive at the dharna while thousands of supporters are also expected to turn up for the protest.

Aug 4, 2018 5:20 pm (IST) We know what happens in Rahul Gandhi's protests, even Priyanka Gandhi can't be assured of safety. And now Tejashwi Yadav is too a part of it. No woman will be safe: BJP spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi on Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

Aug 4, 2018 5:17 pm (IST) Crowds start gathering at Jantar Mantar to protest against the Bihar shelter home rape cases. (Image: Rounak Kumar Gunjan/News18)

Aug 4, 2018 5:12 pm (IST) BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Muzaffarpur rapes: CBI is looking into the issue. It should not be given a political colour. I am sure the law of land is not going to spare anyone responsible for this gruesome act. We should not politicise this issue.

Aug 4, 2018 5:11 pm (IST) Tejashwi Yadav: Ministers are involved in this case, this march is for the girls and the victims. We want strictest action against Brijesh Thakur (the prime accused), he should be hanged. An FIR was filed 2 months after the incident surfaced. Even the governor wrote to the chief minister and he just sat on it. His minister’s name has also surfaced in the case. He should take actions.

Aug 4, 2018 5:08 pm (IST) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has sharply criticised the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Tejashwi Yadav for his decision to stage a dharna in New Delhi over the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal. The senior BJP leader asserted that with the case having been handed over to the CBI and the Supreme Court having taken suo motu cognizance of the matter, there was no scope left for politics and the proposed dharna at Jantar Mantar will "only bring shame to Bihar".

Aug 4, 2018 5:08 pm (IST) The JD(U) today asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to keep away from the RJD's agitation to protest the Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes, saying they were known for "value-based politics" while the Lalu Prasad-led party was known for "jungle raaj and crimes".

Aug 4, 2018 5:03 pm (IST) THE SHELTER HOME RAPE CASE | In Muzzaffarpur, a case of alleged sexual assault of 34 minor girls living in a shelter home have rocked the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar. Medical examinations have confirmed that 34 out of the 42 shelter home inmates were sexually exploited, police have said. The owner of the shelter home, run by NGO 'Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti', Brajesh Thakur, is the main accused in the case. The issue was first highlighted in an audit report submitted by the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), Mumbai, to Bihar's Social Welfare Department in April. An FIR in the matter was registered on May 31 against 11 persons. Ten out of them, including Thakur, were arrested on June 3. One was absconding.

Aug 4, 2018 5:01 pm (IST) Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal today wrote to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, asking him of the steps being taken by his government to ensure wellbeing of the girls who were allegedly sexually assaulted at a shelter home in Muzaffarpur.

Aug 4, 2018 4:54 pm (IST) The Tejashwi Yadav-led dharna at Jantar Mantar against the Bihar shelter home rapes is likely to start soon at Delhi's Jantar Mantar area. Come Delhi, join us today at Jantar-Mantar in evening for dignity and safety of Bharat Mata’s daughters. #MuzaffarpurMassRape pic.twitter.com/lYs1xDaU4V — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 4, 2018

Aug 4, 2018 4:53 pm (IST) AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal voiced his support for Tejashwi's rally and asked all Delhi residents to come forward and join the agitation to condemn crime against women.

Aug 4, 2018 4:52 pm (IST) Tejashwi Yadav tweeted to announce the dharna and wrote: "Against heinous institutional mass rape in Muzaffarpur sponsored and protected by Nitish government, we will stage a dharna on Saturday, August 4 at Jantar Mantar. Request all to attend."