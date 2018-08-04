Bihar Rape Protest LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal to Join Tejashwi Yadav's Dharna at Jantar Mantar

Event Highlights
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Weeks after the horrific incident surfaced, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar finally spoke on Friday and said that the incident has shamed his government and assured that guilty will be severely punished. “Muzaffarpur main aisi ghatana ghat gayi ki hum sharamsaar ho gaye. CBI jaanch kar rahi hai, high court iski monitoring kare (Such an incident took place in Muzaffarpur that we are ashamed. The CBI is investigating the case. The high court, too, should monitor it). “I would like to assure everyone that no leniency will be show towards anyone, all those found guilty will be severely punished,” said Nitish.
READ | Rape, Beatings, Murder: How Shelter Homes Today Have Become a Safe Haven for Sexual Abuse
A senior bureaucrat was baffled on meeting an elderly man, who wanted to get out of an old age shelter home but couldn't.
Tejashwi Yadav ahead of the Jantar Mantar dharna where Rahul Gandhi is likely to join him: Congress should play the role of an elder brother in Mahagathbandhan. Plans of a grand alliance is intact, it is our priority to stay together and its Lalu Prasad Yadav's vision. Together, all parties can defeat the BJP in the next elections.
READ | Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Rapes: Key Accused Brajesh Thakur to Lose Arms Licences 'Soon'
According to an official of the district administration, Brajesh Thakur was issued the licences years ago. There was a rifle and a pistol in his name.
Tejashwi Yadav: Ministers are involved in this case, this march is for the girls and the victims. We want strictest action against Brijesh Thakur (the prime accused), he should be hanged. An FIR was filed 2 months after the incident surfaced. Even the governor wrote to the chief minister and he just sat on it. His minister’s name has also surfaced in the case. He should take actions.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has sharply criticised the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Tejashwi Yadav for his decision to stage a dharna in New Delhi over the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal. The senior BJP leader asserted that with the case having been handed over to the CBI and the Supreme Court having taken suo motu cognizance of the matter, there was no scope left for politics and the proposed dharna at Jantar Mantar will "only bring shame to Bihar".
THE SHELTER HOME RAPE CASE | In Muzzaffarpur, a case of alleged sexual assault of 34 minor girls living in a shelter home have rocked the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar. Medical examinations have confirmed that 34 out of the 42 shelter home inmates were sexually exploited, police have said. The owner of the shelter home, run by NGO 'Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti', Brajesh Thakur, is the main accused in the case. The issue was first highlighted in an audit report submitted by the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), Mumbai, to Bihar's Social Welfare Department in April. An FIR in the matter was registered on May 31 against 11 persons. Ten out of them, including Thakur, were arrested on June 3. One was absconding.
The Tejashwi Yadav-led dharna at Jantar Mantar against the Bihar shelter home rapes is likely to start soon at Delhi's Jantar Mantar area.
Come Delhi, join us today at Jantar-Mantar in evening for dignity and safety of Bharat Mata’s daughters. #MuzaffarpurMassRape pic.twitter.com/lYs1xDaU4V— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 4, 2018
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will be joined by Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal in his dharna at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against the "heinous institutional mass rape in Muzaffarpur". Turning the protest into a show of unity against the ruling NDA government in Bihar, Yadav has urged “all to attend” the rally.
-
03 Aug, 2018 | Nepal in Netherlands NEP vs NED 216/1048.5 overs 215/1050.0 oversNepal beat Netherlands by 1 run
-
01 Aug, 2018 | Nepal in Netherlands NED vs NEP 189/1047.4 overs 134/1041.5 oversNetherlands beat Nepal by 55 runs
-
01 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka SL vs SA 244/850.0 overs 246/642.5 oversSouth Africa beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
-
01 - 04 Aug, 2018 | Pataudi Trophy ENG vs IND 287/1089.4 overs 274/1076.0 oversEngland beat India by 31 runs
-
01 Aug, 2018 | Bangladesh in West Indies BAN vs WI 143/920.0 overs 93/39.1 oversWest Indies beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets (D/L method)