English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bihar Shelter Home Rapes: As Brajesh Thakur Rests in Jail Hospital, CBI Demands Medical Report
Thakur had spent only five days in the ward allotted for him ever since he was arrested on June 3. He had complained of severe back pain only three days after being sent behind the bars.
Main accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, Brajesh Thakur, being taken to a special POCSO court on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Patna: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal case, has sought the medical report of main accused Brajesh Thakur, who is currently resting in a rather comfortable hospital ward of Khudi Ram Bose central jail.
Thakur had spent only five days in the ward allotted for him ever since he was arrested on June 3. He had complained of severe back pain only three days after being sent behind the bars but visuals of him smiling while being produced before a magistrate just after the arrest had led to severe criticism of the authorities.
Thakur was admitted in Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), where he has continued to meet freely with his supporters for 17 days until newly appointed jail superintendent Rajeev Jha sought a report from the hospital administration.
Only a day after the report was sought, Thakur was shifted back to the jail with a prescription of advice which helped him get a place in the medical ward as continuous monitoring of his health parameters was recommended.
News18 contacted SKMCH superintendent Sunil Shahi, who said Thakur was brought in the hospital with a “lot of complications”.
“After examination we found his blood sugar was uncontrollable, ECG abnormal, creatinine level very high, liver enlarged and difficulty in physical movement as he complained about back pain for which we advised MRI scan," he said.
When asked how functioning of all vital organs deteriorated so quickly, he said, "It’s not in our hand. If a patient says something, the doctors are bound to listen. We had formed a team of three doctors who monitored him".
After getting admitted in the medical ward, the Jail superintendent wrote a letter to civil surgeon for forming another medical board to look into Thakur's health which examined him on Tuesday. However there was no statement by the board regarding its findings.
Also Watch
Thakur had spent only five days in the ward allotted for him ever since he was arrested on June 3. He had complained of severe back pain only three days after being sent behind the bars but visuals of him smiling while being produced before a magistrate just after the arrest had led to severe criticism of the authorities.
Thakur was admitted in Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), where he has continued to meet freely with his supporters for 17 days until newly appointed jail superintendent Rajeev Jha sought a report from the hospital administration.
Only a day after the report was sought, Thakur was shifted back to the jail with a prescription of advice which helped him get a place in the medical ward as continuous monitoring of his health parameters was recommended.
News18 contacted SKMCH superintendent Sunil Shahi, who said Thakur was brought in the hospital with a “lot of complications”.
“After examination we found his blood sugar was uncontrollable, ECG abnormal, creatinine level very high, liver enlarged and difficulty in physical movement as he complained about back pain for which we advised MRI scan," he said.
When asked how functioning of all vital organs deteriorated so quickly, he said, "It’s not in our hand. If a patient says something, the doctors are bound to listen. We had formed a team of three doctors who monitored him".
After getting admitted in the medical ward, the Jail superintendent wrote a letter to civil surgeon for forming another medical board to look into Thakur's health which examined him on Tuesday. However there was no statement by the board regarding its findings.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
-
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Heavy Rainfall Wreak Havoc In Kerala
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
Dravidian Icon M Karunanidhi Laid to Rest Next to Mentor Anna; Chennai Bids Teary Farewell
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Heavy Rainfall Wreak Havoc In Kerala
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 Dravidian Icon M Karunanidhi Laid to Rest Next to Mentor Anna; Chennai Bids Teary Farewell
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Samsung Unveils Galaxy Note 9 With a Bigger Screen and More Powerful S Pen; Prices Start $999
- Ayushmann is Simple, Subtle. I Am the Naughty One: Aparshakti Khurana
- Remember Katekar's Wife in 'Sacred Games'? Her Instagram Account is Meme Gold
- All-New Suzuki Jimny Vs Jeep Compass: Compact SUV Spec Comparison 2018 - Specs, Price and Features
- Flipkart Big Freedom Sale To Take on Amazon: All You Need to Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...