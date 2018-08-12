Bihar Shelter Rapes Kingpin Caught With 40 Phone Numbers in Jail, One of them 'Belongs to Minister'

Bihar police on Saturday recovered a list of 40 mobile phone numbers and the names of those whom they were issued against from Brajesh Thakur, the main accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case, during simultaneous raids on jails across the state.Police said they spotted Thakur, who is lodged in Muzaffarpur Central Jail, in an area reserved for people coming to meet prisoners and recovered two handwritten pages with 40 mobile phone numbers and the names of those they were issued against.A district administration official said the names of some powerful people, including a minister, were written on the pages recovered from Thakur.Bihar police on Saturday conducted raids on over a dozen of jails in the state and recovered objectionable items from prisoners.Thakur has spent only five days in the Muzaffarpur Central Jail since he was arrested on June 2.“He has been staying in the medical ward of the jail on health grounds and managed to avoid staying in the prisoners ward,” police said.The Patna high court is monitoring the ongoing CBI investigation into the case. The Muzaffarpur horror came to light when the Bihar social welfare department filed an FIR based on a social audit of the shelter home conducted by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai. A medical examination revealed that 34 minor girls had been raped.