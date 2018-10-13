English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bihar SHO Killed During Gunbattle Between Police and Dreaded Gangsters
Acting on a tip off, Khagaria-Pasraha SHO Ashish Kumar along with a team of policemen raided the hideout of the gang at Salarpur Diyara, in the border area of Khagaria and Navgachia districts.
Representational image
Loading...
Patna: An SHO was shot dead and a constable injured during a gun battle between police and Dinesh Muni gang in Khagaria area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.
Acting on a tip off, Khagaria-Pasraha SHO Ashish Kumar along with a team of policemen raided the hideout of the gang at Salarpur Diyara, in the border area of Khagaria and Navgachia districts. The officer was hit in the chest during heavy exchange of fire and died on the spot, while the injured constable has been shifted to Bhagalpur for treatment.
Superintendent of police and deputy superintendent of police rushed to the area with additional force, but failed to nab the dreaded gangster.
Muni operates from Khagaria and has multiple cases of murder, kidnapping and loot against him. He is on the most wanted list of the district police.
Hours before the encounter, chief minister Nitish Kumar was addressing a meeting of police officers at the inauguration of newly built police Bhawan in Patna. He expressed his dissatisfaction with the law and order situation in Bihar and mentioned in his speech that the state police should pull up their socks, and Bihar should not be left 'bhagwan bharose'. The DGP KS Dwivedi and other top officials were present when Kumar made this comment.
Acting on a tip off, Khagaria-Pasraha SHO Ashish Kumar along with a team of policemen raided the hideout of the gang at Salarpur Diyara, in the border area of Khagaria and Navgachia districts. The officer was hit in the chest during heavy exchange of fire and died on the spot, while the injured constable has been shifted to Bhagalpur for treatment.
Superintendent of police and deputy superintendent of police rushed to the area with additional force, but failed to nab the dreaded gangster.
Muni operates from Khagaria and has multiple cases of murder, kidnapping and loot against him. He is on the most wanted list of the district police.
Hours before the encounter, chief minister Nitish Kumar was addressing a meeting of police officers at the inauguration of newly built police Bhawan in Patna. He expressed his dissatisfaction with the law and order situation in Bihar and mentioned in his speech that the state police should pull up their socks, and Bihar should not be left 'bhagwan bharose'. The DGP KS Dwivedi and other top officials were present when Kumar made this comment.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's Dreamy Wedding
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Will Neha Pendse Leave the House?
- Pro Kabaddi: Telugu Titans Beat UP Yoddha 34-29
- Avengers 4: Russo Bros Just Shared a Mysterious Picture After the Wrap-up, Can You Decode it?
- Koffee With Karan 6: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt Talk About Ranbir Kapoor, Marriage and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...