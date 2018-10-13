Bihar SHO Killed During Gunbattle Between Police and Dreaded Gangsters

An SHO was shot dead and a constable injured during a gun battle between police and Dinesh Muni gang in Khagaria area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.Acting on a tip off, Khagaria-Pasraha SHO Ashish Kumar along with a team of policemen raided the hideout of the gang at Salarpur Diyara, in the border area of Khagaria and Navgachia districts. The officer was hit in the chest during heavy exchange of fire and died on the spot, while the injured constable has been shifted to Bhagalpur for treatment.Superintendent of police and deputy superintendent of police rushed to the area with additional force, but failed to nab the dreaded gangster.Muni operates from Khagaria and has multiple cases of murder, kidnapping and loot against him. He is on the most wanted list of the district police.Hours before the encounter, chief minister Nitish Kumar was addressing a meeting of police officers at the inauguration of newly built police Bhawan in Patna. He expressed his dissatisfaction with the law and order situation in Bihar and mentioned in his speech that the state police should pull up their socks, and Bihar should not be left 'bhagwan bharose'. The DGP KS Dwivedi and other top officials were present when Kumar made this comment.