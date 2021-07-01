Bihar Shopkeeper’s Family Thrashed in Argument Over Price Of Eggs, Hospitalised

A shopkeeper and his four family members, including a woman, were allegedly thrashed in Bihar’s Sasaram city on Tuesday morning when he refused to reduce the price of eggs by Rs 2. The locals informed the police control room about the crime and rushed the injured to the nearby Sadar Hospital. They were admitted to the hospital for a day and then discharged on Wednesday. The injured have been identified as 28-year-old Umesh Sharma, 41-year-old Sanjay Kumar Sharma, Nathuni Thakur, Luv Thakur and Neeta Sharma.

A relative of the injured, Seema Devi, told police that her brother, Sanjay, runs a shop beside his home in Ugar Bigha village of Sasaram. On the day of the incident, her nephew Umesh was arranging the trays of the eggs in the shop. Just then, a youth came to the shop to buy eggs. When he asked the price of an egg, Umesh told him Rs 8. Following which the youth told him that he was selling it at Rs 2 higher as the egg was usually priced at Rs 6.

He bought five eggs but came back to the shop after some time with his family members. He told Umesh that out of the five eggs, one egg was rotten and so now he has to return the money and price the other four at Rs 6 per egg.

Soon an argument ensued between the two and the customer’s family members started thrashing him. Hearing the commotion, Umesh’s family members also rushed, but they too were beaten up and got injured in the process. Later, the youth and his relatives fled the spot.

After getting the information about the crime, a team from Muffasil police station reached the area and started the investigation. On the basis of a complaint filed by Seema, the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC.

