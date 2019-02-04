English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Bihar Shuts Down Against Police Action on RLSP Leaders; Rail, Road Services Affected
In Patna, scores of RLSP leaders and workers, joined by their counterparts from RJD and HAM, took to the streets.
Supporters cover former Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha after police baton charge during their Shiksha Sudhar Akrosh march, in Patna, Saturday, February 2, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Patna: A shutdown called by the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) to protest against a police lathi charge which injured party chief and former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha hit train and road services in Bihar on Monday.
The state-wide strike was supported by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM).
Kushwaha and half a dozen RLSP workers were injured on Saturday in the state capital.
Protesting RLSP workers on Monday blocked roads and and stopped over a dozen long-distance and passenger trains in Patna, Gaya, Sasaram, Buxar, Jehanabad, Supaul, Hajipur, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Nalanda and Katigar districts.
They halted the Rajdhani Express and Amritsar Express at Buxar railway station.
In Patna, scores of RLSP leaders and workers, joined by their counterparts from RJD and HAM, took to the streets. They blocked roads at different areas in the city.
The RLSP was protesting against the alleged collapse of school and higher education system in Bihar on Saturday when the police charged at them.
Kushwaha last year walked out of the BJP-led NDA and joined the alliance of RJD, Congress and HAM.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The state-wide strike was supported by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM).
Kushwaha and half a dozen RLSP workers were injured on Saturday in the state capital.
Protesting RLSP workers on Monday blocked roads and and stopped over a dozen long-distance and passenger trains in Patna, Gaya, Sasaram, Buxar, Jehanabad, Supaul, Hajipur, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Nalanda and Katigar districts.
They halted the Rajdhani Express and Amritsar Express at Buxar railway station.
In Patna, scores of RLSP leaders and workers, joined by their counterparts from RJD and HAM, took to the streets. They blocked roads at different areas in the city.
The RLSP was protesting against the alleged collapse of school and higher education system in Bihar on Saturday when the police charged at them.
Kushwaha last year walked out of the BJP-led NDA and joined the alliance of RJD, Congress and HAM.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajinikanth's Daughter Soundarya Confirms Her Wedding, Gives Glimpse of Her 'Bride Mode'
- Has Rajinikanth Decreased His Acting Fee After 2.0? Deets Inside
- Good Time to Buy a Samsung Galaxy S9+, as Prices Have Been Slashed By Rs 7,000
- Google’s Play Store Malware Problem Refuses to Go Away, 29 Photo Editing Apps Caught Red-Handed
- It is Writers vs Others in Bollywood; Uri Beats Manikarnika and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga at Box Office
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results