Bihar Special Vigilance Unit Raids Patna Residence of Suspended Official in Graft Case

A team of Bihar’s special vigilance unit (SVU) conducted a surprise raid at the Patna residence of the former executive officer of Hajipur municipal council, Anubhuti Srivastava on Wednesday night. The suspended officer is facing an allegation of accumulating assets disproportionate to income. The raids conducted at his flat, located at Aparna Mansions in Rukanpur, Patna, lasted over 12 hours and the SVU recovered several documents of real estate investments made by him.

A team of 10 officers of SVU started a raid at Srivastava’s residence on Wednesday at 7 pm and it continued for 12 hours.

SVU also recovered various documents of insurance policies, fixed deposits, and mutual funds. Ownership papers (in his name) of two flats in Patna and one in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore were also found. The SVU team recovered two bank lockers and two sports utility vehicles. According to information provided by SVU, two bank lockers and two sports utility vehicles were also found during the search. Documents related to foreign tours, including to Mauritius, were also found.

The details of many properties, the documents of which have been found during the raid, are not recorded in government records, officials said.

The officials said that Srivastava was paying Rs 15 lakh every year to cover insurance policies in the name of his wife and children even when his annual official income was Rs 8 lakh.

Earlier, on August 18, Srivastava was suspended after a Bhabua resident accused him of corruption during a public meeting held by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. He had been accused of corruption when he was posted at Jagdishpur, Bhabua and Dumraon Nagar councils between 2018 and 2021.

A case of disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.1 crore was registered against him at the SVU police station.

