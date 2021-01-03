Bihar State Health Society Recruitment Begins For Staff Nurse Vacancies

Bihar State Health Society Recruitment 2020: Bihar State Health Society has begun the application process for the posts of nurses. The authorities have invited applications for 4102 vacancies. The applications are mandatory to be submitted in an online mode at the official website-statehealthsocietybihar.org. It has been clarified by the Society that no offline application would be entertained.

All those candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria and are interested in applying for the post of nurse can visit the official website and submit the application. The application window will remain open until January 20, 2021. As per the notification issued, candidates would be eligible for Rs 20,000 remuneration per month.

Bihar State Health Society Recruitment 2020: Qualification Needed

To apply for the vacancy enlisted, a candidate must have a degree in General Nurse and Midwifery (GNM) programme from any nursing school/institution recognized by Indian Nursing Council. Additionally, the candidate must be registered with the Nursing Council

Other than that a candidate could also have completed BSc Nursing course from any nursing school/institution recognized by Indian Nursing Council and the should be registered with the Nursing Council

OR

Applicants must have completed Post Basic BSc Nursing course from any nursing school/ institution recognized by Indian Nursing Council. The candidate should also be registered with the Nursing Council.

As the notification states, to be eligible for the post of nurse, candidates must have permanent registration from Bihar Nursing Registration Council/ Indian Nursing Council/ Any State Nursing Council.

The candidates who will be selected must submit the permanent registration from Bihar Nursing Registration Council (BNRC), Patna before they join the service.

Bihar State Health Society Recruitment 2020: Age Limit

Candidates should fall under the following age criteria set by the authorities:

Unreserved/EWS: 37 years

Unreserved/EWS (Female): 40 years

BC/MBC (Male and Female): 40 years

SC/ST (Male and Female): 42 years

It is to be noted that 10 years of relaxation in age will be admissible to Divine Body applicants.