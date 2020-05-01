Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Bihar STET Re-exam Answer Keys Likely to be Released Today on Official Website

The Bihar STET re-examination was conducted on February 26 after the Board had cancelled the exam at four centres.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 1, 2020, 4:40 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bihar STET Re-exam Answer Keys Likely to be Released Today on Official Website
(Image: News18.com)

Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to release the Bihar STET re-examination answer key on Friday. It will be published by the Bihar School Examination Board on its official websites.

The answer key will be released for both the papers. The STET re-examination was conducted on February 26 after the Board had cancelled the exam at four centres in the state on January 28.

Candidates can raise objections to answer keys till May 4 through online mode only. The re-examination was conducted for only four centres and around 4, 500 aspirants took the paper.

Through the answer keys, candidates can know their overall score. Paper I was conducted for the secondary level and paper II for higher-secondary level. Bihar STET re-exam is conducted for the recruitment of teachers of secondary and senior secondary school.

How to check Bihar STET 2019 answer keys:

Step 1) Visit the official portals

Step 2) Go to “Latest Update” section

Step 3) Click on the link mentioning re-exam answer keys

Step 5) Download the PDF

Step 6) Match your answer and calculate the score

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    25,007

    +845*  

  • Total Confirmed

    35,043

    +1,433*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,889

    +516*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,147

    +72*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 01 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,014,922

    +18,952*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,269,667

    +59,683*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,021,185

    +35,228*  

  • Total DEATHS

    233,560

    +5,503*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres