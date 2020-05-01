Bihar STET Re-exam Answer Keys Likely to be Released Today on Official Website

Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to release the Bihar STET re-examination answer key on Friday. It will be published by the Bihar School Examination Board on its official websites.

The answer key will be released for both the papers. The STET re-examination was conducted on February 26 after the Board had cancelled the exam at four centres in the state on January 28.

Candidates can raise objections to answer keys till May 4 through online mode only. The re-examination was conducted for only four centres and around 4, 500 aspirants took the paper.

Through the answer keys, candidates can know their overall score. Paper I was conducted for the secondary level and paper II for higher-secondary level. Bihar STET re-exam is conducted for the recruitment of teachers of secondary and senior secondary school.

How to check Bihar STET 2019 answer keys:

Step 1) Visit the official portals

Step 2) Go to “Latest Update” section

Step 3) Click on the link mentioning re-exam answer keys

Step 5) Download the PDF

Step 6) Match your answer and calculate the score

