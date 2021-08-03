Bihar Student’s Murder In China: Indian Embassy Confirms Arrest of One Accused

A new angle has emerged in the mysterious death of an Indian student in China who belongs to Gaya district of Bihar. In an e-mail the Indian embassy in Beijing informed about the murder of Indian student Aman Nagsen. One accused has been arrested in the case.

Aman was a student of Tianjin Foreign Studies University. His family members in Gaya have now requested Indian government to bring his body back to his native village. Aman’s family members came to know about his mysterious death, on Monday night, from an email sent by the Indian embassy.

Aman was a resident of Ambedkar Nagar locality in Policeline area of Gaya town. His uncle and other relatives informed that they came to know about his death on Friday. Then they informed the India Embassy in Beijing about the matter in an email. On Monday, the Embassy in a reply gave details about Aman’s murder. One accused has been arrested for his involvement in the case, the email mentioned.

The arrested accused is not a citizen of China and Aman’s body will be sent back to India after completion of the relevant paperwork, the embassy informed.

Aman’s body was found by the staff of Tianjin Foreign Studies University (TFSU) on Thursday in his hostel room. He had enrolled in the International Business Studies course about two years ago. According to reports, Nagsen last spoke to his family on July 23, after which he stopped responding to their calls and messages.

Aman’s family members have raised questions about the security of Indian students studying abroad. They have appealed to the Indian government to ensure the safety of all Indian students studying abroad.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here