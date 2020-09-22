Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2020: Apply for Assistant Professor Posts from Sep 23 at bsusc.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar State University Service Commission (BSUSC) will be recruiting a total of 4,638 assistant professors in 52 different subjects in 13 universities and colleges in the state. The recruitment process will commence from September 23.

Eligible and willing candidates who wish to apply for the post of assistant professors can register online at bsusc.bihar.gov.in by November 2, 2020 by 5 pm. The details of the vacancy have been released by Bihar Education Department on its official Twitter handle.

बिहार राज्य विश्वविद्यालय सेवा आयोग द्वारा, बिहार के 13 विश्वविद्यालयों में, 52 अलग-अलग विषयों के लिए; 4638 सहायक प्राध्यापकों की नियुक्ति हेतु विज्ञापन प्रकाशित कर दिया गया है। ➡️पंजीकरण की प्रक्रिया 23.09.2020 से शुरू➡️ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने की अंतिम तिथि 2.11.2020, शाम 5 बजे तक। pic.twitter.com/lScOQXQkbb — Bihar Education Department (@BiharEducation_) September 22, 2020

Candidates applying for the posts of assistant professor have been advised to read the detailed advertisement and information available on the website before filling up the online registration form. Applicants will be required to send the printout of their filled online registration form and all the relevant documents at the Bihar State University Service Commission's office via speed post latest by November 24 up to 5 pm.

The government of Bihar had in February 2019 constituted the Bihar State University Services Commission with Dr Rajvardhan Azad, former chief and professor of ophthalmology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, as the chairman.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Azad said that the Commission wanted to advertise the vacancies earlier, but it got delayed due to the late arrival in the prescribed format as per reservation roster applicable in the state. He added that the Commission received the format from the education department on Sunday after which they were busy giving it final shape.

Azad also emphasised that the entire recruitment process of assistant professor will be conducted online. There are six members in the commission and interviews will be conducted in two shifts with 15 candidates in each shift.

The announcement of the latest recruitment drive in the eastern state comes just ahead of the Bihar Assembly election.