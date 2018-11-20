English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bihar Teen Lynched for Resisting Rape Attempt on Mother, Angry Residents Block Highway With Body
The highway blockade was lifted after almost eight hours, following assurances of arrest by the police.
Representative image (News18 Creatives)
Muzaffarpur: A 17-year-old boy died of his injuries after being thrashed by a few men who tried to rape his mother inside a shop in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district.
The boy and his mother had gone to purchase fodder for their cattle, when the shop owner’s son Pappu Sah allegedly made advances at the woman and tried to rape her, Times of India reported.
After the failed rape attempt, Pappu and a few of his friends thrashed the boy brutally. The boy succumbed to his injuries at the Patna Medical College and Hospital on Sunday.
As news of the incident spread, angry villagers blocked state highway 74 near Sahebganj with the body of the boy, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.
After almost eight hours, the blockade was lifted following an assurances of arrest by the police. The culprits are absconding, and raids are on to capture them, police said.
