Bihar TET 2016 Answer Key released at biharboard.ac.in; Download Today, Objection Window open till 7th April 2018, 5PM

Candidates who had appeared for the same can now download the official Answer Keys till today only.

Updated:April 6, 2018, 9:55 AM IST
Screen grab of the official website of Bihar School Examination Board.
Bihar TET 2016 Answer Keys have been released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on its official website - biharboard.ac.in. BSEB had organized the Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test 2016 on 9th April 2016 and 10th April 2016 for four groups viz I-V, VI-VIII, IX-X, and XI-XII. Candidates who had appeared for the same can now download the official Answer Keys till today only, by following the instructions given below:

How to download Bihar TET 2016 Answer Key?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.biharboard.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on TET Answer key
Step 3 – Download the Answer Key and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://www.biharboard.ac.in/pdf/tet-ans-key2018.pdf

Candidates can make representations against the official Answer Keys till tomorrow i.e. 7th April 2018, 5PM only that must be accompanied with reasoning from authoritative sources. As per the official notification, any objections raised after 7th April 2018, 5PM will not be entertained by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
