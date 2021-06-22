Bihar: Three Policemen Arrested For Taking Bribe In Patna

Two incidents of bribery involving policemen have been reported from Patna, Bihar’s capital, within a week in which constables and a police station head have been arrested. The latest incident is from the Ramkrishna Nagar police station area of Patna in which three police constables have been arrested by the policemen from their own police station for accepting bribes from a hotel manager.

The three constables have been suspended immediately after the arrest.

In the Ramakrishna Nagar police station area, an assault occurred in a hotel. This was brought to the attention of the Patna SSP Upendra Sharma after which he immediately ordered the in-charge of the Ramkrishna Nagar police station to investigate the matter and take action.

When the SSP directed the police station in-charge to take action, he was in court to testify in a case. He directed the men of Quick Mobile to arrive at the location as soon as possible. The jawans of Quick Mobile team forced the manager to pay Rs 4000 after reaching the hotel and agreed to take the remaining Rs 10000 next month.

The hotel manager informed the SSP about the bribery incident. SSP Jitendra Kumar with City SP (East) reached Ramkrishna Nagar police station and the hotel to investigate the bribery allegations. The three policemen including a constable were found prima facie guilty after an inquiry, and they were arrested immediately.

On Monday, the three policemen spent the night in the lock up at the same police station where they were on duty for several months.

Earlier the vigilance department had detained the head of the Didarganj police station and his bodyguard for accepting a bribe of 60 thousand rupees from the sand mafia.

This bribery incident tarnished the image of Patna Police. After the Didarganj police station bribery incident the SSP had asked all policemen to mend their ways but the police men of Ramkrishna Nagar police station took the bribe despite the warning.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here