Monsoon Not Active in Bihar, Humidity to Remain High for Next 3-4 Days: IMD

Bihar saw good spells of rain in the month of June. However, July has seen the state reeling under dry spells. The state saw 401 mm of rain from June 1 to July 1. In the last 22 days in July, Bihar received just 135 mm of rain. This roughly means that in the first 20 days, there has been an average rainfall of 6.4 mm. Before this, there was an average rainfall of 13.36 mm daily. As per the weather department, the monsoon will continue to remain weak in the upcoming 3-4 days and there are minimal chances of rain.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Panta, no monsoon system is active in the state and hence, there is absolutely no chance of rain. This will cause intense humidity leaving people to suffer. There is a low depression forming in the Bay of Bengal and it is predicted that rains will return to the state when there will be another new spell of depression.

However, the Patna centre of the India Meteorological Department has forecasted that there will be few isolated instances of rain in few areas of the state. There are predictions that there will be rain between July 26-28 in areas bordering Nepal. During this, there will also be thunderstorms in these areas.

