Bihar to Receive Moderate to Heavy Rain Today: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert of moderate to heavy rain in all the districts of Bihar on Saturday. The alert has been issued when many districts of the state have been receiving rainfall for the last four days. The weather agency has appealed to the people to remain careful and take necessary safety measures when needed. It has also predicted heavy rainfall in Patna, Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Jehanabad, and Nalanda districts of South Bihar.

According to the weather agency, the monsoon is fully active in the state. Due to the circulation of the trough for the last 3 days, the sky will remain cloudy over North and South parts of Bihar for 48 hours.

Meteorologists have forecasted that there will be rainfall up to 30 mm in six districts of the Southern region of Bihar. Parts of Rohtas, Bhabua, and Kaimur districts are also expected to receive rainfall up to 60 mm. The rain will be accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds.

The IMD said that a low-pressure formed over the Bay of Bengal will be moving towards West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar during the next 48 hours. The monsoon trough is at 0.9 km above the sea level in Ferozepur, Rohtak, Aligarh and it is passing through Prayagraj, Daltonganj, and Coastal Bangladesh.

The weather experts also said that a well-marked low-pressure area over coastal Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal which was lying over there, is now moving forward towards the Eastern part of the country. These weather conditions will bring rain to various districts in the Southern parts of Bihar.

According to reports, Bihar has received 17 percent surplus rain in the monsoon season till July 29. According to IMD data, Bihar has received 581.9 mm rainfall from June 1 till July 29. IMD said the normal rainfall during the same period is 496.3 mm.

