Bihar To Receive Moderate To Heavy Rain With Thunderstorms in August: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday has issued an alert of moderate to heavy rain in all the districts of Bihar in August and appealed to the people to remain vigilant and take all safety measures when needed. The heavy rain will be accompanied with thunderstorms and wind in several parts of the state, the weather agency predicted.

According to the IMD, Bihar will receive surplus rain like it did in the month of June. “Bihar will receive moderate to heavy rain in certain parts of the state throughout the month of August,” predicted IMD.

IMD’s Patna Center in its forecast said that the state is going to receive surplus rainfall in the month of August as a trough line is crossing central Bihar especially Patna.

The weather agency stated that the trough line this time has formed through Ganganagar, Naraul, North-West Madhya Pradesh, Varanasi, Patna, Shantiniketan and Bay of Bengal.

IMD has also warned of heavy showers accompanied with thunderstorms in certain parts of the state. “We request people not to take shelter under trees and avoid working in fields or in open areas during rain, as the state may also witness heavy thunderstorms. On seeing dark clouds people should restrict themselves indoors,” appealed officials of the IMD.

Meteorologists have also predicted that rain will be accompanied with heavy wind and warned people not to go near the rivers. “North Bihar especially this August will witness heavy showers accompanied with heavy wind and thunderstorms,” added the IMD officials.

Incessant rain in the state especially the northern district from the last two months has badly hit normal life. Due to the continuous rain, houses, roads and railway tracks have submerged in water. Rivers flowing through the state are also swelling. Water levels in rivers including Gandak, Bagmati, Kosi and Kamala have crossed or are nearing danger mark. Sighting the water level of Gandak, state officials have decided to release one lakh 29 thousand cusecs of water from the Gandak barrage.

According to IMD reports, Bihar had received 17 percent surplus rain in the monsoon season till July 29 and 581.9 mm rainfall between June 1 and July 29 while Bihar’s normal rainfall used to be 496.3 mm for the same period.

