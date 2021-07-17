Bihar To Soon Have Pan-India 112 Emergency Helpline Number

People in Bihar will soon have the facility to dial a single number to avail all the emergency services. Currently, the number to dial police is 100, while 101 is for the fire brigade and 102 for ambulance services. However, Bihar government will now soon operationalise 112 as the single number for all emergency services. The state government is developing an emergency response support system (ERSS) and if everything goes as planned, the citizens will be able to have the one emergency number by October or November this year.

The construction of an ERSS centre has also started at Rajbansi Nagar in Patna. Government has estimated a budget of Rs 176.22 crore for the entire ERSS project. Rs 10.80 crore has been provided by the Central government, while the state government will bear the remaining Rs 165.42 crore.

The Home department has allocated Rs 48 crore for the first phase during which necessary four wheelers will be purchased.

Once the ERSS centre will be operationalised, all the emergency calls will be first received by it and then diverted to related departments for swift help to distressed callers. Employees in big numbers will be deployed at the upcoming centre which will function 24 hours.

The government will implement the ERSS project state wide, but the first phase will cover Patna and nine other districts. The ERSS helpline will be spread in all the 38 districts in a phased manner.

Notably, ERSS is a Central government’s initiative to launch a single number, 112 for all emergency services. Centre also financially helps state governments spreading the ERSS helpline in their jurisdictions. Himachal Pradesh was the first state to launch the 112 emergency number. Almost all of the states including the national capital have implemented the ERSS pan-India helpline number.

