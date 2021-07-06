Bihar to Soon Start Door-to-Door Vaccination for Elderly, Differently Abled

The Bihar government has decided to vaccinate the elderly and physically challenged people at their homes. Families, who have bedridden or physically weak members, will soon be able to use the state government’s helpline number to book vaccine doses. Known as Veterans Vaccination Express, the facility has already started in Patna’s Sri Krishna Puri where an aged woman was administered a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at her home.

Pratyaya Amrit, principal secretary in Bihar’s health department, said when was informed that senior citizens are facing trouble in getting shots he got in touch with senior officials. A control room was set up for booking slots at the vaccination centres for such people. Now, he has ordered at-home vaccination for the elderly and differently abled.

Amrit said the new policy of home vaccination will soon come into effect across the state. The health department will soon publish advertisements to inform people about the helpline numbers.

Other states have also planned home vaccination for senior citizens. The Kerala government last month issued guidelines for vaccinating bedridden and elderly population at their homes. The government order does not make PPE kit mandatory for health officials while performing vaccination, but they must be wearing masks, gloves and face shields.

The Maharashtra government also told the Bombay High Court on July 1 that it would take steps to provide vaccination at home to those who cannot visit the centre due to their health issues. The state government said that it will not wait for the Centre’s approval for starting the door-to-door vaccination for the elderly and differently abled.

