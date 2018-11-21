Bihar Topper Scam Mastermind Bachcha Rai Threatens Jailor, Doctor

Jailed prime accused in Bihar's topper scam, Bachcha Rai, has threatened a jail official and a doctor leading to a case being registered against him, police on Wednesday said.Rai was arrested after the scam hit the headlines in 2016 when a Class XII 'topper' Ruby Rai said in a TV interview that one of her subjects was 'prodigal science' which taught cooking. She was a student of Vishun Roy College in Vaishali that was run by Bachcha Rai.The Vaishali college owner, who is lodged in Beur Central Jail here, threatened to murder Jailer Ashok Kumar Singh and jail doctor Lalan Prasad on Tuesday after they refused to shift him to Patna Medical College and Hospital. The doctor rejected his plea saying he was not sick.It was revealed in the investigation that undue favours were provided to under-deserving candidates by giving them high marks and making them state toppers in the intermediate examinations of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).Ashok Kumar Singh has lodged an FIR in Beur police station against Bachcha Rai for abusing, misbehaving and threatening to eliminate him, Officer in-charge Ranjan Kumar said.Besides Ruby Rai, class 12 science stream topper Saurabh Shreshtha was also caught on camera giving wrong answers to basic science questions. The sting suggested the "toppers" might have used fraud means to achieve their ranks.