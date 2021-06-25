Bihar: Truck Rams Into Stationary Bus On NH-28 In Muzaffarpur, Four Baraatis Killed

Four people died and 10 others were injured after a truck rammed into a stationary bus in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur. The accident took place on NH-28 near Nariyar village in Minapur assembly constituency. The injured persons were rushed to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), whereas the bodies of the deceased have been sent for the post-mortem. The truck driver and the helper fled the scene after the accident. According to information, both the truck and bus were completely wrecked after the accident.

Muzaffarpur West Superintendent of Police (SP) Syed Imran Masood informed that the bus was ferrying ‘baraatis’ and had taken a halt at a hotel while returning from the wedding. Some of the people were standing on the rear side of the commercial vehicle, and suddenly a wild truck hit the bus from behind, police said, adding that the baraat had come from Gaighat to Motipur town.

The authorities are yet to identify the deceased, and a heavy police force was deployed at the accident site. Traffic on one lane at NH-28 has been disrupted and police are trying to resume the vehicular movement. Authorities also informed the families of the victims about the accident.

The NH-28 had recently witnessed another incident in which a 42-year-old circle officer was killed while his friend got critically injured. The incident took place when the car in which the duo was travelling got hit from the front by a truck on NH-28 near Lat Basera in Samastipur.

“Rakesh Kumar Dubey was returning to join duty in his private vehicle driven by his chauffeur Moni Thakur (40). As per the driver, a truck dashed the car from the front left side amid rain in which the CO was critically injured and died while being taken to hospital,” Musrigharari police station SHO Sanjay Kumar Singh was quoted as saying by Times of India.

