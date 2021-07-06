Bihar: Two Days After Man’s Severed Head Found In Banka Wife Arrested For Murder

A woman was arrested in Banka district of Bihar for allegedly killing her husband two days after the man’s body with his severed head was found from a river. The 55-year-old man was identified as Shyam Manjhi from Pipra Mushari village under Shambhuganj police station area. Police nabbed the woman after her daughter Sindhu Devi told authorities that her mother, Putul Devi, murdered Shyam in connivance with her lover Tempu Manjhi. Police said Tempu is currently on the run.

According to information, Shyam used to work as a labourer in Delhi for several years, while her wife Putul lived with her daughters in Banka, and Tempu was a regular visitor during Shyam’s absence. However, Shyam recently returned to his village, but was found dead a day after his arrival.

Sindhu told authorities that she was at her mother’s house on the day of the incident. She said that her mother took Shyam out with her late night for some work. However, when Sindhu and her sister followed them with a torch, they were shocked to see that their father was being dragged by Putul and Tempu who had a sword in his hand. Sindhu added that she and her sister were caught by Tempu who threatened to kill both of them if they dared to tell anyone about this. Later, Putul and Tempu cut off Shyam’s head and hid his body, the complainant claimed.

Khesar SHO confirmed the arrest of Putul on the complaint of the deceased’s daughter. Police investigation is underway while a hunt is also on to nab Tempu.

